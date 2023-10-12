Issue 1827
Top Stories
Higher new issue concessions expected to continue into early 2024
Europe pounded with another pulled deal while Middle East tipped to carry on unscathed despite regional unrest
Loans bankers say they expect institutional investors to provide funding to oil and gas companies
Other countries set to follow Germany in buying hybrids, Bank will then turn to philanthropists
Leader
Research finds investors letting originators get away with unreadable prospectuses
Europe's new listings are in a deep slump and poor behaviour by sellers will do nothing to help them recover
Public Sector
Financial Institutions
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets