Issue 1827

Top Stories
Emerging Markets
Fighting in Middle East alarms EM investors but dollar rates still front and centre
Gaza. 8th Oct, 2023. Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Oct. 8, 2023. Israel's cabinet declared a "state of war" on Sunday after a massive surprise attack launched by Hamas has so far killed at least 700 in Israel while retaliatory I
Leader
Public Sector
Supras and agencies

Better relative value helps CDC meet sustainability bond goal

French social housing paris_alamy_12Oct23
Addison Gong, October 12, 2023
Supras and agencies
EU sails through volatility with €7bn syndication
Addison Gong, October 10, 2023
Supras and agencies
Nimble SSAs dart for dollar funding
Georgie Lee, October 11, 2023
Supras and agencies
CDC and CDP serve up seven year trades in euros
Addison Gong, October 11, 2023
Emerging Markets
MDBs must reform faster and shed ‘culture of competition’
Elliot Wilson, October 11, 2023
Financial Institutions
FIG

'Two-faced' FIG market to keep welcoming issuers large and small despite vol

GC 1827 Deal Cartoon Santan.jpg
Atanas Dinov, October 12, 2023
Senior Debt
Santander resuscitates senior issuance with €3.25bn 'blow-out' dual trancher
Atanas Dinov, October 11, 2023
Senior Debt
BPCE lifts $4bn in largest Yankee to complete annual funding
Sarah Ainsworth, October 12, 2023
Senior Debt
Nationwide breaks dollar silence
David Rothnie, October 12, 2023
FIG People and Markets
EBA proposes environmental and social risks to be part of banks' capital regulations
Atanas Dinov, October 12, 2023
Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Danish Ship Finance proves best of bunch in covered bonds

Nyhavn, Copenhagen, Denmark, Europe
Bill Thornhill, October 12, 2023
Covered Bonds
Belfius gets fair covered bond reception
Bill Thornhill, October 11, 2023
Primary Market Monitor
Bid boost for covered bond issuers
Bill Thornhill, October 10, 2023
Covered Bonds
Caffil and NN show covered bonds are back in demand
October 10, 2023
Covered Bonds
Raising Rates: European Union deal goes well, but sentiment ‘won’t last’
Bill Thornhill, October 10, 2023
Securitization
CLOs

Elfa aims to quiet carbon reporting ‘cacophony’ as regs close in on CLO market

Blocks of carbon dioxide CO2. Ecology pollution. Visualization in cubic tons volumes of greenhouse gas emission. Impact on environment. Climate change
Victoria Thiele, October 12, 2023
Securitization
US banks ready to unlock CRT market after regulatory clarity
Kunyi Yang, October 12, 2023
RMBS
Vast BPCE trade threatens to reprice European ABS
George Smith, October 12, 2023
ABS
Dell clinches $925m equipment ABS, more deals flow in
Ayse Kelce, October 12, 2023
ABS
Greece mulls HAPS renewal as NPL market matures
George Smith, October 11, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

IG corporates meander through uncertain times

Choices of a businesspeople and difficult career concept
Mike Turner, October 12, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Real estate jitters as Carmila bonds widen 39bp
Mike Turner, October 12, 2023
People and Markets
BNP Paribas hires European DCM banker from CS
Mike Turner, October 11, 2023
Corporate Bonds
JM Smucker finds appetite in limited window before CPI data
David Rothnie, October 12, 2023
Asia
Asia bond market grinds to a halt amid new geopolitical threats
Rashmi Kumar, October 12, 2023
Emerging Markets
EM Middle East

QNB cuts pricing on $2bn refi

Qatar National Bank (QNB) Sign, Doha, Qatar
George Collard, October 12, 2023
Emerging Markets
Financial, military support for Ukraine remain top priority
John Crabb, October 11, 2023
GC View
The eternal optimism of the bond investor
Francesca Young, October 10, 2023
CEE
MBH brings debut deal to a brighter market
George Collard, October 11, 2023
CEE
Uzbekistan's green som tranche breaks new ground
George Collard, October 06, 2023
Equity
Equity-Linked

Rates vol to push US equity-linked issuance to strong finish to year

A new Rivian R1T truck is seen at a Rivian service center in South San Francisco, California, on May 1, 2022.
Aidan Gregory, October 12, 2023
Follow-ons and Rights issues
'No one panicking' as Metro Bank clinches £925m refi package
Aidan Gregory, October 09, 2023
Equity IPOs
Planisware pulls Paris IPO after market backdrop 'deteriorated'
Aidan Gregory, October 11, 2023
FIG
Metro works to offload mortgages but no M&A spree to follow
David Rothnie, October 09, 2023
Equity People and Markets
Jefferies cuts UK bankers in performance cull
David Rothnie, October 10, 2023
People and Markets
People News

FIG bigwig bows out of Credit Suisse

Khalid_Krim_credit_suisse_1150x750.jpg
Toby Fildes, October 10, 2023
People News
Ex-Goldman SSA banker swims to Cygnum Capital
Toby Fildes, October 11, 2023
People and Markets
BNP Paribas hires European DCM banker from CS
Mike Turner, October 11, 2023
FIG People and Markets
Two senior FIG DCM staff at risk at Barclays
George Collard, October 12, 2023
People News
Barclays puts senior staff at risk
Francesca Young, October 11, 2023
Southpaw
Southpaw

How Metro’s new-look advisory team rose to recap challenge

Metro Bank, Reading, Berkshire, England, UK, GB.
David Rothnie, October 12, 2023