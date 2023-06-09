GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Issue 1809

Top Stories
Technology
‘ChatGPT: help me win a bond mandate’
Leader
Public Sector
Supras and agencies

European agencies flock back to dollars as arb returns

Addison Gong, June 08, 2023
Supras and agencies
AIIB continues diverse bond spree with Swiss franc debut
Frank Jackman, June 08, 2023
SSA
Domestic funds lap up longest OATi as Spain takes €13bn
Georgie Lee, June 07, 2023
Supras and agencies
UPDATE: EU completes 88% of first half funding, KfW bags €5bn
Georgie Lee, June 06, 2023
The Sustainable Economy
EIB to issue first bond on CA-SEB ‘sustainable’ blockchain
Jon Hay, June 05, 2023
Financial Institutions
Senior Debt

US regional banks return after five month absence

David Rothnie, June 08, 2023
Senior Debt
Yield hunters rush to ‘must buy’ Close Brothers senior return
Atanas Dinov, June 08, 2023
Regulatory Capital
BBVA raises €750m with first tier two since 2020
Frank Jackman, June 07, 2023
Senior Debt
Senior FIG 'rallies' to red hot market
Atanas Dinov, June 05, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Top quality Swiss names take size while pushing through Saron
Frank Jackman, June 08, 2023
Covered Bonds

Italian covered bonds make grande ritorno

Bill Thornhill, June 08, 2023
Covered Bonds
Yorkshire prices flat to Lloyds in busy Sonia covered bond mart
Bill Thornhill, June 08, 2023
Covered Bonds
Three covered bonds feel slowing momentum
Bill Thornhill, June 07, 2023
Covered Bonds
Lloyds goes for size over price with £1.25bn covered bond
Bill Thornhill, June 06, 2023
Covered Bonds
ANZ joins the dollar covered bond party
Bill Thornhill, June 06, 2023
Securitization
CMBS

More CMBS supply expected as banks offload CRE loans

Kunyi Yang, June 09, 2023
Securitization Polls and Awards
GlobalCapital US Securitization Awards 2023: winners revealed
GlobalCapital, June 08, 2023
ABS
Student loan payment restart could hurt consumer
Ayse Kelce, June 09, 2023
Securitization
Pool performance nerves ahead of Global ABS
George Smith, June 08, 2023
GC View
Barcelona shindig arrives at critical moment for securitization
George Smith, June 07, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Central banks cast shadow on busy corporate issuance

Mike Turner, June 08, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Vroom boom: car sector bond burst pushes out spreads
Jon Hay, June 07, 2023
Corporate Bonds
3i shows trickier stories can sell at the right price
Mike Turner, June 07, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Autostrade and Weir win bumper books with SLBs
Mike Turner, June 07, 2023
Asia
Delisting threat cranks up pressure on ravaged Chinese property firms
Rashmi Kumar, June 08, 2023
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
LevFin

Which will recover first, the levfin chicken or the CLO egg?

Marta Imarisio, June 08, 2023
People and Markets
BNP Paribas reshuffles levfin top management
Marta Imarisio, June 08, 2023
LevFin
Univar launches rare large LBO loan in dollars and euros
Marta Imarisio, June 07, 2023
LevFin
Cognita, Avolon extend TLBs in 'not disastrous' levloan market
Marta Imarisio, June 06, 2023
LevFin
Amplifon, Ontex refresh levloans with new RCFs
Marta Imarisio, June 05, 2023
Emerging Markets
CEE

Euro accession helps Croatia price flat to curve

George Collard, June 07, 2023
CEE
Estonia restrains itself to pricing €500m tap flat to curve
George Collard, June 06, 2023
Emerging Markets
Albania shows off sub-IG market access
Francesca Young, June 07, 2023
EM LatAm
América Móvil starts investor tour ahead of peso return
Oliver West, June 06, 2023
EM Middle East
CBD prices tightly on return to senior market
George Collard, June 08, 2023
Equity
Equity IPOs

Romania’s inconsequential 'IPO of the century'

Victoria Thiele, June 08, 2023
Equity IPOs
Helios to float CAB Payments in London
June 08, 2023
Equity IPOs
WE Soda launches IPO to 'institutionalise' business
Victoria Thiele, June 07, 2023
Equity IPOs
Hidroelectrica aiming for $10bn market cap with 'landmark' IPO
Victoria Thiele, June 06, 2023
Follow-ons and Rights issues
Al Rajhi Reit raises $300m for acquisitions while Europe deleverages
Victoria Thiele, June 05, 2023
People and Markets
The Sustainable Economy

EIB to issue first bond on CA-SEB ‘sustainable’ blockchain

Jon Hay, June 05, 2023
FIG People and Markets
David Hague to join Santander's push into FIG
Frank Jackman, June 08, 2023
Syndicated Loans
Finastra and S&P collaborate to improve loan interoperability
Marta Imarisio, June 08, 2023
People News
UPDATE: Capital markets chief leaves SMBC Nikko
Jon Hay, June 07, 2023
GC View
If a summer window appears, take it
Frank Jackman, June 06, 2023
Southpaw
Southpaw

Barclays faces fight to contain IB fallout

David Rothnie, June 08, 2023