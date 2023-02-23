GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Issue 1794

Top Stories
CEE Bonds
Ukraine war a year on: CEE issuers still face elevated borrowing costs
Kyiv, Ukraine. 02nd Feb, 2023. Kyiv, Ukraine - February 2, 2023: Captured or destroyed Russian military vehicles on the Mykhailivska Square in front of the St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery. Russian military forces entered Ukraine territory on Feb. 24,
Leader
Public Sector
Sovereigns

Germany proves duration demand after long-dated supply rush

Germany lion_23Feb23_alamy
Addison Gong, February 23, 2023
SSA
Bremen gets a tune out of SSA market following chorus of German issuers
Georgie Lee, February 23, 2023
Sovereigns
Spain 15 year syndication judged ‘no mean feat’
Addison Gong, February 21, 2023
Supras and agencies
UPDATE ESM prices largest bond for three years
Addison Gong, February 20, 2023
SSA
German development bank struggles on volatile day for interest rates
Georgie Lee, February 22, 2023
Financial Institutions
Senior Debt

Monte dei Paschi prices increased bond in comeback deal despite weaker market

Italien, Toskana, Siena, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Palazzo Salimbeni mit Statue des Kanonikers Sallustion Bandini,Italy,
Atanas Dinov, February 23, 2023
FIG
FIG trio issues €2.2bn in unsecured funding as concessions rise
Atanas Dinov, February 21, 2023
Regulatory Capital
French banks unearth healthy arb in Singapore
Atanas Dinov, February 22, 2023
Asia
Asia’s bond market sparks back to life with FIG flow
Rashmi Kumar, February 23, 2023
Senior Debt
Deutsche Bank calls into sterling
Frank Jackman, February 20, 2023
Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Covered Bond Analysis

Banks outside the eurozone to take up covered supply slack

3D illustration of Canada and North America from space at night with city lights showing human activity in United States
Bill Thornhill, February 23, 2023
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Sabadell and NN settle fast to catch ECB bid but play to demand
Bill Thornhill, February 21, 2023
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Slim premiums for CA and SEB covered deals
Frank Jackman, February 20, 2023
Senior Debt
Hamburg Commercial Bank eyes new investors after rating upgrade
Frank Jackman, February 21, 2023
Covered Bonds
Abanca achieves top tender result on covered bond
Bill Thornhill, February 23, 2023
Securitization
ABS

Hertz increases size of green rental car ABS

A logo sign outside of a Hertz car rental location in Silver Spring, Maryland on May 23, 2020.
Ayse Kelce, February 23, 2023
ABS
BMW Bank increases size of latest ABS
George Smith, February 23, 2023
ABS
Carvana notches prime ABS deal despite struggles
Ayse Kelce, February 21, 2023
Securitization
DeFi securitizations too risky to realise potential for now
George Smith, February 21, 2023
Securitization
Brookfield deal a 'positive sign' for CMBS market
Kunyi Yang, February 22, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Doomsayers wrongfooted in IG corporate bond market

Hitting A wall
Mike Turner, February 23, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Blue chip spreads get wafer-thin but issuers compensate with premium
Mike Turner, February 20, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Ørsted shows corporate bonds still good to go
Mike Turner, February 22, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Yorkshire Water’s curve inverts in primary
Mike Turner, February 21, 2023
GC View
Europe’s soaring corporate bond market faces hard landing
Mike Turner, February 21, 2023
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
LevFin

Asset managers hunt rare beasts: good private debt firms for sale

Jon Winkelried, CEO of private-equity firm TPG, celebrates his company's IPO outside the Nasdaq Market site in Times Square in New York City, U.S., January 13, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Oscar Laurikka, February 23, 2023
LevFin
TPG to return to private debt three years after demerging from Sixth Street
Kenny Wastell, February 20, 2023
LevFin
Direct lenders rein in spending as LPs grapple with denominator effect
Kenny Wastell, February 23, 2023
LevFin
Muzinich prepares launch of third European private debt fund
Kenny Wastell, February 21, 2023
LevFin
Fidelity hires LGT MD for direct lending
Oscar Laurikka, February 22, 2023
Emerging Markets
EM LatAm

LatAm ready for deals despite supply drought ‘head scratcher’

Square and cathedral of San Jose, capital of Costa Rica
Oliver West, February 23, 2023
Africa Bonds
Egypt lands sukuk at high yield but still achieves funding arb
George Collard, February 22, 2023
Africa Bonds
Zambia restructuring woe a warning to other sovereigns
George Collard, February 20, 2023
EM LatAm
Findep swaps chunk of 2024s for longer step-up bond
Oliver West, February 22, 2023
Africa Bonds
Morocco preps primary return after two year absence
George Collard, February 22, 2023
Equity
Equity IPOs

Europe 'no competition' for US in luring Chinese IPOs

An advertising board (L) showing a Chinese stone lion is pictured near an entrance to the headquarters (R) of China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), in Beijing, China, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo
Victoria Thiele, February 23, 2023
ABBs-Block Trades
Abivax raises €130m in ABB amidst flurry of pharma deals
Victoria Thiele, February 23, 2023
ABBs-Block Trades
Bavarian Nordic raises Dkr1.6bn in first Danish ABB of the year
Victoria Thiele, February 21, 2023
Equity-Linked
ECM volumes catch up with last year thanks to CB and block revival
Victoria Thiele, February 20, 2023
People and Markets
People and Markets

Coben speaks out on bonus caps and life after capital markets

craigcoben.jpg
John Crabb, February 22, 2023
The Sustainable Economy
US picks business-friendly Banga to lead World Bank reform
Jon Hay, February 23, 2023
Equity IPOs
Competition grows amid retail tech platforms in ECM
Victoria Thiele, February 22, 2023
People News
Klink joins UBS to run European govvie, SSA and covered bond trading
Ralph Sinclair, February 21, 2023
People News
Isakov leaves Uzbekistan Ministry of Finance
Francesca Young, February 21, 2023
Southpaw
FAB times ahead for FIG bankers as StanChart takeover talk continues

"Ras al Khaimah, Ras al Khaimah/United Arab Emirates - 10/16/2019: "First Abu Dhabi (FAB) Bank blue logo on large building top on a blue sky sunny day
David Rothnie, February 23, 2023
GC Podcast