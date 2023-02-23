Issue 1794
Top Stories
Rising dollar funding costs for European banks and the Libor transition drive up margins
Non-core currencies are giving European banks a funding afterparty, after time was called on the rally in core markets, where borrowing costs have risen
Fears of ‘car crash week’ emphatically dismissed by strong execution as ECB purchasing scheme ends
More office loan defaults are expected to come, though mass liquidation is still unlikely
Leader
The debate about whether new Chinese rules will revive the market is futile, the real issue runs far deeper than that
Investors have praised fundraising restraint in private debt but now those that abandoned it may enjoy bigger rewards
Public Sector
Financial Institutions
Covered Bonds
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets
GC Podcast