Issue 1791

Top Stories
Corporate Bonds
SLB market faces reckoning as investors start to switch off
Four businesspeople in boardroom with one businessman sleeping
Leader
Public Sector
SSA

SSA issuers to push on for duration and size

busy train stations_alamy_2Feb23
Addison Gong, February 02, 2023
Supras and agencies
UPDATE KfW looks for longer deals to price tight in sterling
Addison Gong, February 01, 2023
Supras and agencies
Bpifrance ends three year sterling hiatus
Addison Gong, January 31, 2023
Sub-sovereigns
Hessen braves macro-packed week to secure a larger deal
Addison Gong, January 31, 2023
SSA MTNs and CP
SSAs find time for MTNs in quieter week
Frank Jackman, February 01, 2023
Financial Institutions
Regulatory Capital

Commerzbank reopens Singapore dollar market to foreign FIG issuance

Logo on the headquarters of Commerzbank AG in the Commerzbank Tower, Frankfurt am Main, Hesse, Germany, Europe
Atanas Dinov, January 30, 2023
Regulatory Capital
Alpha holdco's increased deal shows AT1 market wide open
Atanas Dinov, February 01, 2023
Regulatory Capital
Central bank verdicts fortify FIG plans for subordinated funding
Atanas Dinov, February 02, 2023
Senior Debt
BayernLB’s ’aggressive’ senior pricing pays off
Frank Jackman, January 31, 2023
Senior Debt
US FIG looks ahead as February starts slowly
David Rothnie, February 02, 2023
Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Covered Bond Analysis

Covered bond private placements take off

private HiRes 575
Bill Thornhill, February 02, 2023
Covered Bond Analysis
Covered bond issuers to make most of ECB in February after bumper start to year
Bill Thornhill, January 31, 2023
Covered Bond Analysis
Covered bonds set to outperform, says Nordea AM’s Stille
Bill Thornhill, February 01, 2023
Securitization
RMBS

High mortgage rates temper encouraging January in RMBS

Mortgage application
Kunyi Yang, February 02, 2023
CMBS
CMBS to sit out securitization revival despite need for financing
George Smith, February 02, 2023
ABS
Mercury almost doubles subprime credit card ABS
Ayse Kelce, February 02, 2023
ABS
Successful January set to tempt other European ABS issuers
George Smith, February 02, 2023
GC View
EU’s ABS U-turn could be too late for climate targets
Tom Lemmon, February 01, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Peaking rates restart corporate capex hopes

Frankfurt am Main, Germany -May 13th 2019. .European Central Ban
Mike Turner, February 02, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Abertis parks debut SLB flat to fair value
Mike Turner, January 31, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Demerger concerns weigh on Tennet spreads
Mike Turner, February 01, 2023
Corporate Bonds
IBM returns to jumbo euro deals with €5bn stormer
Mike Turner, January 30, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Oracle springs $5bn surprise as Fed feeds hunger for bonds
David Rothnie, February 02, 2023
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

ESG rate in Schuldschein surges ahead of rival markets

Deep green colours reflected in the beautiful Basingstoke Canal in Surrey, in this late spring/early summer scene of bucolic calm
Marta Imarisio, February 03, 2023
LevFin
All Seas closes first flexible capital fund on $400m
Kenny Wastell, February 02, 2023
LevFin
Seqens adds to TLB after step-down, Port Aventura increases loan
Marta Imarisio, February 01, 2023
LevFin
Emeria and Stena join influx to reviving high yield market
Kenny Wastell, January 31, 2023
LevFin People and Markets
Ardian expands private markets fundraising team
Kenny Wastell, January 30, 2023
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

EM investors thirst for more after bumper January

Belgrade, Serbia - governmental building with Serbian flag on the wind
George Collard, February 02, 2023
Supras and agencies
Cabei: largest ever bond is our SSA ‘graduation’
Oliver West, February 02, 2023
GC Asia
Adani's scrapped share sale shocks Indian capital markets
Rashmi Kumar, February 02, 2023
EM LatAm
Codelco hits EM investor sweet spot to fetch huge order book
Oliver West, January 31, 2023
Africa Bonds
Ghana bondholders fear shouldering more of the burden
George Collard, February 01, 2023
Equity
Equity-Linked

Leopard tank maker Rheinmetall issues debut €1bn convertible

GC1791 Deal cartoon.jpg
Aidan Gregory, January 31, 2023
ABBs-Block Trades
Angel Capital Management puts collar on Saras stake
Aidan Gregory, February 02, 2023
ABBs-Block Trades
First SEB block trade since 2005 raises €800m as market revives
Victoria Thiele, February 01, 2023
Equity IPOs
ABB E-mobility private placement sets Sfr2.7bn valuation pre-IPO
Victoria Thiele, February 01, 2023
People and Markets
People and Markets

Top Investec banker switches to corporate C-suite

Baby zebra peeking over moms rump
Mike Turner, February 01, 2023
People News
Tandon and McCormick quit Credit Suisse
Francesca Young, February 01, 2023
People and Markets
Investec promotes head of advisory to run investment bank
Mike Turner, February 02, 2023
People and Markets
Crédit Agricole promotes Mabilat to lead Italy
Atanas Dinov, February 02, 2023
Securitization People and Markets
BNP Paribas raids Fitch for two securitization VPs
Tom Lemmon, February 01, 2023
Southpaw
Southpaw

Morgan Stanley changes gear for next IB cycle

Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman attends the Reuters NEXT Newsmaker event in New York City, New York, U.S., December 1, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
David Rothnie, February 02, 2023
GC Podcast