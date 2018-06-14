Three corporates take opportunity to get ahead of Bayer after rates rally It is a mark of how far the market has come from a barren week at the end of May that not just one, but three deals, totalling €2.75bn, were priced on Friday. The European Central Bank meeting and the expectation of a deal from German pharmaceuticals company Bayer played their part in the issuers’ decisions on timing and the order books justified those choices.

On Thursday, German consumer brands owner JAB Holdings concluded a European roadshow for a dual-tranche benchmark transaction with tenors ranging from eight to 12 years. The company met with around 60 investors and told the market on Thursday that it was focusing on eight and 11 year maturities and ...