Commerzbank

Volkswagen Financial Services, the financing arm of the German car maker, blew the cobwebs off the high grade corporate bond market on Thursday, as Becton, Dickinson and Co lines up a quadruple tranche trade for next week.
The European Commission rounded off its pre-summer funding with a dual tranche outing this week. Despite the huge size raised, the execution was remarkably smooth, as is becoming a signature for the EU. But while the EU’s credentials as one of the top SSA issuers are beyond doubt, questions remain as to whether it is a supranational, or a quasi-sovereign issuer of eurozone safe assets.
Raben Group, the Dutch-Polish logistics firm, closed its first sustainability-linked syndicated loan for €225m on Friday.
The IPO of Novem Group, the German car parts supplier, is set to be priced at €16.50 a share, according to sources close to the deal.
The European Union launched a pair of benchmarks on Tuesday, completing its pre-summer funding requirement and landing €15.25bn from a book of €147bn.
The European Union mandated banks on Monday for a dual tranche transaction comprising bonds for its Next Generation EU (NGEU), European Financial Stabilisation (EFSM) and Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA) programmes.
Novem Group, the German car parts supplier, is targeting a valuation of up to €830m in ts IPO on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, it revealed on Thursday.
A trio of green labelled debuts attracted “slim” demand on Wednesday, as the three senior deals had to compete with a flurry of other trades for a slice of the shrinking pre-summer investor pool.
Repsol, the Spanish petrochemicals company, made its first foray into sustainability-linked bonds on Tuesday, though some of the power was taken out of the deal by investors judging the level too tight for a triple-B rated issuer.
Altana, a German speciality chemicals company, has moved its main bank line to a sustainability-linked structure, with the borrower negotiating a margin in line with its pre-coronavirus pandemic levels.
