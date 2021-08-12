Rabobank
New funding goals mean FIG supply volumes could be even lower than expected in 2021
Raben Group, the Dutch-Polish logistics firm, closed its first sustainability-linked syndicated loan for €225m on Friday.
Rating: Aa3/—/A-
LBBW slipped through one of the final windows ahead of the summer break to price its first euro green non-preferred bond in two years at spread deemed to be through its conventional curve.
LBBW cut a lone figure in the market on Monday as it announced plans to sell its first green labelled non-preferred bond in euros for over two years.
PizzaExpress is looking to raise sterling bonds to refinance its capital structure, after bondholders took control of it last year from Chinese private equity group Hony Capital.
Rabobank ended a two year absence from the Kiwi dollar market this week to raise short dated liquidity. Meanwhile, in the Australian market, credit issuance is picking up ahead of the end of the local financial year.
Basic Fit, the Dutch operator of low-cost gyms, has issued a €303.7m convertible bond as it prepares for growth opportunities following the reopening of all of its fitness centres this week following more than a year of lockdowns caused by the pandemic.
Europe’s high grade corporate borrowers piled into the bond market on Wednesday to sell debt before the public holiday weekend in the UK. Investors showed no signs of indigestion on one of the busiest days of the year so far.
ABN Amro brushed aside concerns about the bid for long end paper on Wednesday, as it secured a tight spread on a 12 year deal in the euro market. It was joined by a couple of other banks targeting more conventional maturities.