The disparity between ratings and spread levels was highlighted in the euro high grade corporate bond market on Wednesday, after German conglomerate JAB Holdings opened books on a deal 40bp wide of lower rated Italian utility A2A, despite the same maturity and size.
Alstom, the French rolling stock maker, has signed a €400m green guarantee facility, as this still highly niche part of the green finance market continues to grow.
Europe’s high grade corporations are lining up bond issues in euro and sterling for this week, which could be the last before the market slows down for a summer break. Meanwhile, analysts and investors agree that there is considerable room for borrowers to sharply ramp up primary market activity in the next session.
UniCredit plans to make labelled financing a regular part of its funding across the group, following the launch of its debut labelled bond this week. Its first deal proved popular as it stacked up more than €3.25bn of demand.
Vinci, the French concessions and construction company, had Europe’s high grade corporate market to itself on Wednesday, with the borrower having an easier time slashing its spread for 10 year money during bookbuilding than lower rated issuers in recent days.
Repsol, the Spanish petrochemicals company, made its first foray into sustainability-linked bonds on Tuesday, though some of the power was taken out of the deal by investors judging the level too tight for a triple-B rated issuer.
UniCredit was able to stack up more than €3.25bn of demand behind its inaugural green bond on Monday, landing the note 10bp through its conventional curve.
Rating: Baa1/A/A-
Spain raised €8bn this week with its fourth syndication of the year, demonstrating that in spite of the Next Generation EU’s €20bn debut last week, the euro market still has plenty of depth. Concerns about hedge funds placing enormous orders are starting to recede, said bankers on the deal.
European companies piled into the bond market on Wednesday with a variety of deals that favoured duration, as buoyant sentiment returned after being sapped by the US Federal Reserve last week.
A trio of borrowers looked to slip in with conventional senior deals ahead of Wednesday’s US Federal Reserve meeting, with each paying a small premium to do so.
