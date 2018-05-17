Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Free sustainable investing benchmarks grow with human rights study

The movement to create free investment benchmarks to support the Sustainable Development Goals is gathering pace, with the launch this week of a major survey of corporate human rights performance.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 17 May 2018
Investors are paying ever more attention to the behaviour of companies and governments they finance, and use a wide variety of ratings and benchmarks. But this has not transformed capital markets. Harmful activities — such as pollution and climate change-inducing oil and gas consumption — are still being ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Green Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 4,399.60 12 9.57%
2 BNP Paribas 2,843.87 13 6.19%
3 HSBC 2,793.25 18 6.08%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 2,519.08 16 5.48%
5 Citi 2,379.88 9 5.18%