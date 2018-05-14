Watermark
GlobalCapital Americas Derivatives Awards 2018: photographs from the evening

GlobalCapital is pleased to announce the winners for this year’s Americas Derivatives Awards. The results were announced at a gala dinner at the Metropolitan Club in New York on Thursday. The awards honour the firms and innovations that have pushed the derivatives market forward over the last 12 months.

  By Ross Lancaster
  14 May 2018
From January, GlobalCapital began to consult with market participants as it created the nominee list for this year’s awards. In February and March, wethen interviewed contenders extensively as it determined the most deserving winners in each category. 

We looked for stories of intelligence and ability to capitalize on the many themes driving the derivatives markets and found them in abundance. Those firms that best demonstrated their ability to innovate, lead their industry, or go the extra mile for their clients won the day.


Our congratulations to the winners and runners up.



