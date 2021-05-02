Polls and Awards

Last year GlobalCapital was forced to abandon our 2019 Equity Capital Markets Awards dinner because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Little did we know that what seemed like a brief crisis would transform all our lives in the way it has. But despite the huge pressure of the virus and its dramatic impact on stockmarkets, the equity capital markets rose to the challenge in 2020, enabling many companies to raise vital capital to mend broken balance sheets and even to complete IPOs, all without executives having to leaving their home countries — or even their homes. After an extraordinary year, GlobalCapital is pleased to recognise the truly outstanding achievements in ECM.