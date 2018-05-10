GlobalCapital Americas Derivatives Awards 2018: the winners

From January, GlobalCapital began to consult with market participants as it created the nominee list for this year’s awards. In February and March, wethen interviewed contenders extensively as it determined the most deserving winners in each category.
We looked for stories of intelligence and ability to capitalize on the many themes driving the derivatives markets and found them in abundance. Those firms that best demonstrated their ability to innovate, lead their industry, or go the extra mile for their clients won the day.
Our congratulations to the winners and runners up.
Americas Derivatives
House of the Year
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
BNP Paribas
Credit Suisse (winner)
Citi
Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
Morgan Stanley
UBS
Canada Derivatives House of the Year
Bank of Montreal
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
RBC Capital Markets
TD Securities (winner)
Latin America Derivatives
House of the Year
BBVA
BNP Paribas (winner)
JP Morgan
Santander
Equity Derivatives House of the Year
BNP Paribas
Citi
JP Morgan
Morgan Stanley
Société Générale
UBS (winner)
Citadel Securities
XTX Markets
Credit Derivatives House of the Year
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Barclays
BNP Paribas
Citi
Credit Suisse (winner)
JP Morgan
Citadel Securities
FX Derivatives House of the Year
Barclays
Citi
Deutsche Bank
HSBC
JP Morgan
UBS (winner)
Wells Fargo Securities
XTX Markets
Interest Rate Derivatives
House of the Year
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
BNP Paribas (winner)
Credit Suisse
Deutsche Bank
Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
Société Générale
Citadel Securities
Structured Products House of the Year
BNP Paribas
Credit Suisse (winner)
JP Morgan
Morgan Stanley
Société Générale
UBS
Volatility derivatives bank of the year
BNP Paribas (winner)
Citi
Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
Morgan Stanley
Société Générale
UBS
Research and Strategy House of the Year
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Citi
JP Morgan
Société Générale
UBS (winner)
Derivatives Clearing Bank of the Year
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Citi (winner)
Credit Suisse
Morgan Stanley
JP Morgan
Société Générale
Electronic Platform of the Year
Credit Suisse (winner)
Barclays
HSBC
JP Morgan
Morgan Stanley
Société Générale
UBS
Corporate Solutions Provider of the Year
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
Morgan Stanley
Société Générale (winner)
TD Securities
Wells Fargo Securities
Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year
Citadel Securities
Jump Trading
Susquehanna International Group
XTX Markets (winner)
Asset Manager of the Year
BlackRock
State Street (winner)
Vanguard
PIMCO
Fidelity
Hedge Fund of the Year
Bridgewater Associates
Citadel (winner)
Egerton
Millennium Management
TCI Fund Management
Viking
Americas Law Firm of the Year
— Overall
Allen & Overy
Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft
Davis Polk & Wardwell
Clifford Chance
Linklaters
Mayer Brown (winner)
Morrison & Foerster
US Law Firm of the Year — Regulatory
Allen & Overy(winner)
Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft
Clifford Chance
Davis Polk & Wardwell
Linklaters
Mayer Brown
Morrison & Foerster
US Law Firm of the Year — Transactions
Allen & Overy
Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft
Clifford Chance
Davis Polk & Wardwell
Linklaters
Mayer Brown
Morrison & Foerster (winner)
Canada Law Firm of the Year
— Regulatory
Blakes Cassels & Graydon
Borden Ladner Gervais (winner)
Osler Hoskin & Harcourt
Stikeman Elliott
Canada Law Firm
of the Year — Transactions
Blakes Cassels & Graydon
Borden Ladner Gervais (winner)
Osler Hoskin & Harcourt
Stikeman Elliott
Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year
Bloomberg
ICE Data Services
IHS Markit
NEX Data (winner)
Numerix
Tullett Prebon Information
Thomson Reuters
Risk Management, Pricing and Valuation Provider of the Year
ICE Data Services
IHS Markit (winner)
NEX
Numerix
Tullett Prebon Information
Index Product Creator and Developer of the Year
FTSE Russell
IHS Markit (winner)
MSCI
S&P Dow Jones Indices
Stoxx
Thomson Reuters
Index Administration and Benchmark Services Provider of the Year
Bloomberg
IHS Markit
Intercontinental Exchange
S&P Dow Jones Indices(winner)
Thomson Reuters
Interdealer Broker of the Year
BGC Partners (BGC/GFI)
Tullett Prebon
ICAP
Tradition (winner)
Equity Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year
BGC Partners (BGC/GFI)
Tullett Prebon
ICAP (winner)
Tradition
FX Derivatives Interdealer Broker
of the Year
BGC Partners (BGC/GFI)
Tullett Prebon
ICAP
Tradition
Interest Rate Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year
BGC Partners (BGC/GFI)
Tullett Prebon
ICAP
Tradition (winner)
Credit Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year
BGC Partners (BGC/GFI)
Creditex
Tullett Prebon
ICAP (winner)
Tradition
Swap Execution Facility of the Year – CLOB
BGC
NEX SEF
Tullett Prebon (winner)
ICAP (IGDL)
Tradeweb DW
Tradition
Swap Execution Facility of the Year – RFQ
Bloomberg
Thomson Reuters
Tradeweb Markets
TrueEX (winner)
360T
Swap Execution Facility of the Year – Overall
NEX SEF
Tullett Prebon
ICAP (IGDL)
Tradeweb Markets (winner)
Tradition
TrueEX
Compression service of the year
Capitalab (BGC Partners)
CME Group
LCH (winner)
NEX - triReduce
SEF compression/ compaction service of the year
Bloomberg
Tradeweb Markets (winner)
trueEX
Derivatives Clearing House
of the Year
CME Group (winner)
ICE Clear
LCH
Derivatives Exchange of the Year
Chicago Board Options Exchange
CME Group (winner)
Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)