GlobalCapital Americas Derivatives Awards 2018: the winners

From January, GlobalCapital began to consult with market participants as it created the nominee list for this year’s awards. In February and March, wethen interviewed contenders extensively as it determined the most deserving winners in each category.



We looked for stories of intelligence and ability to capitalize on the many themes driving the derivatives markets and found them in abundance. Those firms that best demonstrated their ability to innovate, lead their industry, or go the extra mile for their clients won the day.

Our congratulations to the winners and runners up.

Americas Derivatives

House of the Year

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

BNP Paribas

Credit Suisse (winner)

Citi

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan

Morgan Stanley

UBS







Canada Derivatives House of the Year

Bank of Montreal

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

RBC Capital Markets

TD Securities (winner)





Latin America Derivatives

House of the Year

BBVA

BNP Paribas (winner)

JP Morgan

Santander





Equity Derivatives House of the Year

BNP Paribas

Citi

JP Morgan

Morgan Stanley

Société Générale

UBS (winner)

Citadel Securities

XTX Markets





Credit Derivatives House of the Year

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Barclays

BNP Paribas

Citi

Credit Suisse (winner)

JP Morgan

Citadel Securities





FX Derivatives House of the Year

Barclays

Citi

Deutsche Bank

HSBC

JP Morgan

UBS (winner)

Wells Fargo Securities

XTX Markets





Interest Rate Derivatives

House of the Year

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

BNP Paribas (winner)

Credit Suisse

Deutsche Bank

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan

Société Générale

Citadel Securities





Structured Products House of the Year

BNP Paribas

Credit Suisse (winner)

JP Morgan

Morgan Stanley

Société Générale

UBS





Volatility derivatives bank of the year

BNP Paribas (winner)

Citi

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan

Morgan Stanley

Société Générale

UBS





Research and Strategy House of the Year

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Citi

JP Morgan

Société Générale

UBS (winner)





Derivatives Clearing Bank of the Year

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Citi (winner)

Credit Suisse

Morgan Stanley

JP Morgan

Société Générale





Electronic Platform of the Year

Credit Suisse (winner)

Barclays

HSBC

JP Morgan

Morgan Stanley

Société Générale

UBS





Corporate Solutions Provider of the Year

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan

Morgan Stanley

Société Générale (winner)

TD Securities

Wells Fargo Securities





Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year

Citadel Securities

Jump Trading

Susquehanna International Group

XTX Markets (winner)





Asset Manager of the Year

BlackRock

State Street (winner)

Vanguard

PIMCO

Fidelity





Hedge Fund of the Year

Bridgewater Associates

Citadel (winner)

Egerton

Millennium Management

TCI Fund Management

Viking





Americas Law Firm of the Year

— Overall

Allen & Overy

Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft

Davis Polk & Wardwell

Clifford Chance

Linklaters

Mayer Brown (winner)

Morrison & Foerster





US Law Firm of the Year — Regulatory

Allen & Overy(winner)

Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft

Clifford Chance

Davis Polk & Wardwell

Linklaters

Mayer Brown

Morrison & Foerster





US Law Firm of the Year — Transactions

Allen & Overy

Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft

Clifford Chance

Davis Polk & Wardwell

Linklaters

Mayer Brown





Morrison & Foerster (winner)

Canada Law Firm of the Year

— Regulatory

Blakes Cassels & Graydon

Borden Ladner Gervais (winner)

Osler Hoskin & Harcourt

Stikeman Elliott





Canada Law Firm

of the Year — Transactions

Blakes Cassels & Graydon

Borden Ladner Gervais (winner)

Osler Hoskin & Harcourt

Stikeman Elliott





Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year

Bloomberg

ICE Data Services

IHS Markit

NEX Data (winner)

Numerix

Tullett Prebon Information

Thomson Reuters





Risk Management, Pricing and Valuation Provider of the Year

ICE Data Services

IHS Markit (winner)

NEX

Numerix

Tullett Prebon Information





Index Product Creator and Developer of the Year

FTSE Russell

IHS Markit (winner)

MSCI

S&P Dow Jones Indices

Stoxx

Thomson Reuters





Index Administration and Benchmark Services Provider of the Year

Bloomberg

IHS Markit

Intercontinental Exchange

S&P Dow Jones Indices(winner)

Thomson Reuters





Interdealer Broker of the Year

BGC Partners (BGC/GFI)

Tullett Prebon

ICAP

Tradition (winner)





Equity Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year

BGC Partners (BGC/GFI)

Tullett Prebon

ICAP (winner)

Tradition





FX Derivatives Interdealer Broker

of the Year

BGC Partners (BGC/GFI)

Tullett Prebon

ICAP

Tradition





Interest Rate Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year

BGC Partners (BGC/GFI)

Tullett Prebon

ICAP

Tradition (winner)





Credit Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year

BGC Partners (BGC/GFI)

Creditex

Tullett Prebon

ICAP (winner)

Tradition





Swap Execution Facility of the Year – CLOB

BGC

NEX SEF

Tullett Prebon (winner)

ICAP (IGDL)

Tradeweb DW

Tradition





Swap Execution Facility of the Year – RFQ

Bloomberg

Thomson Reuters

Tradeweb Markets

TrueEX (winner)

360T





Swap Execution Facility of the Year – Overall

NEX SEF

Tullett Prebon

ICAP (IGDL)

Tradeweb Markets (winner)

Tradition

TrueEX





Compression service of the year

Capitalab (BGC Partners)

CME Group

LCH (winner)

NEX - triReduce





SEF compression/ compaction service of the year

Bloomberg

Tradeweb Markets (winner)

trueEX





Derivatives Clearing House

of the Year

CME Group (winner)

ICE Clear

LCH





Derivatives Exchange of the Year

Chicago Board Options Exchange

CME Group (winner)

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)



