Issuers find conditions tougher as busiest week of year goes on

American Honda took its number of outstanding euro deals to five with a new five year deal announced as a €500m no-grow deal with BNP Paribas, JP Morganand MUFG as leads. Initial price thoughts were 30bp over mid-swaps.A syndicate manager away from ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.