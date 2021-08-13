Standard Chartered bank
As additional tier one (AT1) coupons compress, banks are set to consider pricing in smaller increments
Other banks could be encouraged to follow the UK-based borrower in running tender exercises alongside new additional tier one issues
Record low coupons should give way to new pricing methods in the additional tier one market
Standard Chartered opened books for a dollar additional tier one (AT1) bond on Tuesday, pairing the new issue with an early tender for its perpetual non-call April 2022 note.
Standard Chartered has launched an apprenticeship programme that is open to school leavers without academic qualifications as it seeks to bring more diversity to financial markets.
First Abu Dhabi Bank has sold its inaugural bond linked to the secured overnight financing rate (Sofr), becoming the first borrower in the United Arab Emirates to do so.
New Development Bank plans to issue more thematic ESG-labelled bonds going forward, as part of its new five year strategy, as well as expanding its operations to new countries and mobilising more private sector involvement.
Rating: —/AA+/AA+
Rating: Baa3/BBB-/—
The London branch of South African lender Investec has successfully debuted in the sustainability-linked syndicated loan market.
Royal Bank of Canada has sold the third Canadian covered bond in sterling this year, landing its £1.25bn deal at a spread identical to those of its two peers. Meanwhile, Münchener Hypothekenbank is set to join the sterling spree in the coming days with the first fixed rate covered bond in the currency since 2018.