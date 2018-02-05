Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Three hit screens in buoyant dollar mart

Three dollar borrowers have hit screens in a market buoyed by a pronounced Treasury sell-off.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 05 Feb 2018

The European Investment Bank picked Citi, JP Morgan and RBC Capital Markets to run the books for a May 2021 deal. Initial price thoughts were set at 3bp area over mid-swaps.

The trade is the supranational’s second dollar benchmark of the year, following a $5bn ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 5,402.13 8 11.14%
2 NatWest Markets 5,400.28 4 11.14%
3 JPMorgan 4,822.01 5 9.94%
4 Barclays 4,516.29 4 9.31%
5 Goldman Sachs 3,231.80 5 6.66%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 9,174.57 17 12.28%
2 HSBC 9,010.54 10 12.06%
3 JPMorgan 8,428.90 15 11.28%
4 Deutsche Bank 7,559.81 8 10.12%
5 Goldman Sachs 7,080.24 11 9.48%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 10,772.60 12 10.59%
2 NatWest Markets 8,613.52 6 8.47%
3 Citi 8,431.04 21 8.29%
4 Goldman Sachs 8,082.87 9 7.95%
5 JPMorgan 7,839.50 13 7.71%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 20,870.41 55 9.32%
2 JPMorgan 19,044.50 71 8.50%
3 HSBC 16,403.56 39 7.32%
4 Goldman Sachs 15,224.02 21 6.80%
5 Barclays 14,813.13 26 6.61%