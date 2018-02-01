Barclays cuts hit EMEA levfin head, ECM vice-chair, other senior bankers The round of redundancies at Barclays Investment Bank has hit more senior figures, including the head of EMEA leveraged finance, a vice-chairman in ECM, the COO of EMEA banking, as well as other managing directors across the origination businesses.

