UK Sovereign
This week's funding scorecard looks at the progress European sovereigns have made in their funding programmes in August.
Despite high inflation readings, the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee voted to keep up its purchases of UK government bonds at its meeting on Thursday. The MPC did offer some guidance on when the central bank will begin to reduce its stock of assets.
The Bank of England will hold a key monetary policy meeting on Thursday, where market participants hope to glean some insights on how the Bank will react to the UK’s surging rate of inflation.
The UK’s Municipal Bonds Agency is not going anywhere. Despite a late 2020 curve ball in the form of a 100bp cut to the UK’s Public Works Loan Board lending rate, which undermined the MBA's ability to raise competitive bond market funding on behalf of local councils, the agency has a pipeline of deals coming together, some of which will carry ESG labels for the first time.
Lloyds Bank has formulated a succession plan to prepare for the departure of Allen Appen, its head of bond financing, as another senior figure prepares to leave its debt capital markets group.
Barclays has made several further promotions across its capital markets and M&A teams in London and New York, a week after rolling out a new global investment banking management structure.
NatWest Markets has hired UK rates trader James Bucknall from Deutsche Bank, where he was head of sterling trading.
Rating: Aa3/AA/AA-
The UK impressed onlookers with its sale of the second syndicated conventional Gilt of its 2021/22 financial year on Tuesday.
The UK published its green financing framework on Wednesday as it prepares to roll out its much anticipated green Gilt programme, with at least £15bn of issuance in the format expected over the course of the 2021/22 fiscal year.
Speaking at a keynote interview on Tuesday at the Global Borrowers and Bond Investors Forum 2021, Sir Robert Stheeman, chief executive of the UK Debt Management Office, said that the strong and sustainable demand in the green bond market has given him confidence as the UK prepares to build out a green Gilt curve.
