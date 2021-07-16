All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Derivs - People and Markets

    SSA People and Markets
    NatWest hires top Gilts trader from Deutsche
    Richard Metcalf, July 16, 2021
    NatWest Markets has hired UK rates trader James Bucknall from Deutsche Bank, where he was head of sterling trading.
    Derivatives
    Barclays hires electronic trading supremo from JPM
    Richard Metcalf, July 12, 2021
    Barclays has hired a senior trader from JP Morgan in New York to replace Naseer Al-Khudairi as head of electronic trading and digital strategy for its markets division.
    People News
    Barclays hires head of equity sales from Citi
    Richard Metcalf, June 21, 2021
    Barclays has appointed Anita Tanna as managing director and head of EMEA generalist and specialist cash sales in London, having hired her from Citi.
    Derivatives
    Mizuho builds out rates trading in London
    Richard Metcalf, May 26, 2021
    Mizuho's new head of linear rates trading, Jason Cohen, has made three hires as he looks to build a franchise for the Japanese bank in EMEA.
    Regulation
    Trading equivalence judgments uncertain
    Jasper Cox, December 14, 2020
    The lack of clarity over whether the UK and the EU will clinch a trade deal before the end of the year also makes it harder for those in financial markets to know whether equivalence decisions will be granted for the trading obligations for derivatives (DTO) and shares (STO).
    People News
    People moves in brief
    Jasper Cox, November 26, 2020
    MSCI picks up Nick Mihic — Algomi co-founder Stuart Taylor joins MUFG — Vinod Vasan changes roles at UBS
    Regulation
    ESMA: no change to derivs trading rule
    Jasper Cox, November 25, 2020
    As market participants prepare for the end of the Brexit transition period on December 31, the European Securities and Markets Authority has said it will not change requirements on where derivatives can be traded, even though this could cause problems for UK branches of EU investment firms.
    People News
    Ex-JP Morgan equity derivs banker joins MSCI
    Jasper Cox, November 24, 2020
    MSCI has hired Nick Mihic as head of client coverage for Germany, Austria and Switzerland.
    Bank Results
    Gold bugs boosted banks' precious metals desks
    Jasper Cox, November 18, 2020
    As investors sought gold and silver as a hedge against inflation and uncertainty, investment banks with the capabilities to act in these markets benefitted. Some made more than $100m in precious metals in the third quarter, according to Coalition Greenwich.
    People News
    Société Générale to cut 640 jobs
    Jasper Cox, November 09, 2020
    Société Générale said on Monday that planned "adjustments and optimisations" should lead to a net reduction of around 640 posts in France, as it changes its structured products business and mulls altering securities services too.
  • Derivatives
    CFTC and BoE tie up clearing agreement
    Ross Lancaster, October 22, 2020
    The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Bank of England signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday regarding the oversight of derivatives clearing.
  • Adobe_Libor_575x375_28April2020
    Derivatives
    CCP Sofr switch gives needed boost to Libor move
    Ross Lancaster, October 21, 2020
    The transition from Ibor benchmarks passed a major milestone this week, when LCH joined CME in switching its discounting rate for dollar referencing derivatives from the Fed Funds Rate to Sofr.
