Jumbo dollars in sight for SSAs
After several months without any long end dollar benchmark bonds from public sector issuers, two came along at once this week — bolstering confidence that conditions are right for a borrower to print in jumbo size in the tenor for the first time in more than two years.
Asian Development Bank (ADB) and CPPIB Capital took combined
orders of nearly $5bn for their 10 year trades on Tuesday. (See Bond Comments section, p32)
. Some
borrowers have been considering jumbo 10 year trades for a while, said SSA
bankers, who added that this week’s trades should give borrowers belief
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.