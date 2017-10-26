Watermark
SSA

Jumbo dollars in sight for SSAs

After several months without any long end dollar benchmark bonds from public sector issuers, two came along at once this week — bolstering confidence that conditions are right for a borrower to print in jumbo size in the tenor for the first time in more than two years.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 26 Oct 2017
Asian Development Bank (ADB) and CPPIB Capital took combined orders of nearly $5bn for their 10 year trades on Tuesday. (See Bond Comments section, p32). Some borrowers have been considering jumbo 10 year trades for a while, said SSA bankers, who added that this week’s trades should give borrowers belief ...

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 18,481.15 26 9.31%
2 HSBC 16,094.53 24 8.11%
3 Barclays 14,722.24 22 7.41%
4 BNP Paribas 14,513.99 21 7.31%
5 Goldman Sachs 13,328.33 24 6.71%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 50,443.92 120 12.19%
2 Citi 48,065.00 120 11.61%
3 HSBC 32,896.30 77 7.95%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 32,195.99 93 7.78%
5 Deutsche Bank 27,907.42 65 6.74%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 32,369.73 94 7.26%
2 UniCredit 32,161.79 106 7.22%
3 Goldman Sachs 31,301.28 81 7.02%
4 BNP Paribas 30,965.57 63 6.95%
5 Barclays 30,125.25 71 6.76%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 88,698.67 299 7.49%
2 JPMorgan 88,397.11 491 7.46%
3 HSBC 76,527.99 261 6.46%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 63,256.09 195 5.34%
5 Barclays 60,049.06 188 5.07%