Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten
-
See the progress Europe's supranationals and agencies have made in their funding programmes as we start the third quarter.
-
Bart Van Dooren, head of funding and investor relations at Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten, will be retiring in January.
-
Zuercher Kantonalbank is getting ready to become the first local Swiss bank to issue senior paper in euros, ahead of an important period in its funding schedule.
-
Trading levels given are bid-side spreads versus mid-swaps and/or an underlying benchmark and bid-yields from the close of business on Monday, April 19. The source for secondary trading levels is ICE Data Services.
-
Rating: Aaa/AAA/AAA
-
There was an ESG flavour to the majority of non-sovereign euro public sector trades this week, with a number of issuers setting new records with labelled deals.
-
Four public sector borrowers sold intraday trades in the euro market on Monday with the European Financial Stability Facility making a dent in its second quarter funding and three other issuers receiving impressive demand for socially responsible deals under their updated frameworks.
-
Italy and Portugal are the first two eurozone sovereigns out of the blocks for syndications following the Easter break, with the former looking to extend its curve by a further five years.
-
This week's funding scorecard looks at the progress Europe's supranationals and agencies have made in their funding programmes at the end of March.
-
Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten hit the market for a sterling trade on Monday, securing its cross-currency swap hedge in advance to minimise volatility.
-
This week's funding scorecard looks at the progress Europe's supranationals and agencies have made in their funding programmes in the middle of February.
-
Trading levels given are bid-side spreads versus mid-swaps and/or an underlying benchmark and bid-yields from the close of business on Monday, January 18. The source for secondary trading levels is ICE Data Services.