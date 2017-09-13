Watermark
Kommuninvest joins NIB and Finland in threes

Kommuninvest is set to complete a trio of three year dollar benchmarks from SSAs this week, after Nordic Investment Bank comfortably priced in the tenor on Wednesday.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 13 Sep 2017

Barclays, HSBC, JP Morgan and SEB are running a no-grow $1bn Reg S/144A September 2020 for Kommuninvest. The deal is set to be launched on Thursday, but no price thoughts had been released as GlobalCapital went to press.

NIB also opted for no-grow language as ...

