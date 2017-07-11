Watermark
Go to Asia edition

SSAs keep it short in dollars

Public sector borrowers are staying conservative in the dollar market this week, opting for short dated trades or floating rate notes. The trend is likely down to issuers having one eye on expected Federal Reserve rate increases in the US, said bankers.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 11 Jul 2017
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is out with a $500m November 2020 floater, which is set to be priced on Wednesday. Leads Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC and RBC Capital Markets have circulated initial price thoughts for the global bond of 1bp ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 13,635.62 16 4.49%
2 Barclays 12,759.91 17 4.21%
3 HSBC 12,415.63 17 4.09%
4 BNP Paribas 12,133.14 16 4.00%
5 UniCredit 9,914.96 13 3.27%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 11 Jul 2017
1 Citi 33,146.90 80 12.39%
2 JPMorgan 29,484.45 79 11.02%
3 HSBC 20,959.22 52 7.83%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 18,988.76 60 7.10%
5 Deutsche Bank 18,342.83 40 6.85%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 04 Jul 2017
1 HSBC 26,026.23 77 7.58%
2 JPMorgan 25,036.27 69 7.29%
3 Barclays 24,993.34 59 7.28%
4 BNP Paribas 24,956.74 47 7.27%
5 UniCredit 24,747.92 66 7.21%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 10 Jul 2017
1 JPMorgan 149,048.20 917 7.17%
2 HSBC 142,611.59 559 6.86%
3 Citi 141,897.09 490 6.83%
4 Barclays 126,705.23 399 6.10%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 107,055.05 346 5.15%