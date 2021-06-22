IFC
Canada’s federal pensions manager, Public Sector Pension Investments, made its debut on the international bond market on Tuesday — and will soon be back for more. It was joined in the market by International Finance Corporation’s first ever bond linked to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (Sofr).
The Federal Reserve made a hawkish lurch at its meeting last week and the consequences are still rippling through rates markets with just two SSA borrowers attempting deals in what could prove volatile markets.
International Finance Corp has bolstered its annual questionnaire to underwriters, which formally integrates environmental, social and governance considerations into the selection of its bookrunners.
CPPIB Capital made its debut in South African rand this week with an ‘old school MTN’ at the short end of the curve.
This week's funding scorecard looks at the progress supranationals have made in their funding programmes at the end of March.
The Asian Development Bank has sold its first ever education bond. The proceeds will go towards financing technical and vocational training for educators in the Asia Pacific region.
This week's funding scorecard looks at the progress supranationals have made in their funding programmes at the start of February.
The World Bank’s IFC has provided a $200m loan to Nedbank, which is part of a broader attempt to help South African banks grow their green finance operations.
This week's funding scorecard looks at the progress supranationals have made in their funding programmes at the end of November, with some issuers also setting their targets for 2021 and starting pre-funding.
The Asian Development Bank made its first foray into the Pakistani rupee market this week, tapping a growing appetite for frontier currency-linked paper.
The International Finance Corporation became the latest supranational borrower to hit the Kangaroo bond market on Friday, coming after the World Bank’s monstrous deal earlier in the week.
Issuers are winding down their funding programmes before the end of the year and several smaller SSAs have turned to MTNs to complete the little they have left to do. The big deals of the week, however, came from corporates, with Volkswagen and Eurogrid coming in at opposite ends of the curve.