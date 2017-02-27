GlobalCapital Americas Derivatives Awards 2017 - the winners

Americas Derivatives House of the Year
BNP Paribas
Canada Derivatives House of the Year
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Latin America Derivatives House of the Year
BNP Paribas
Industry Initiative / Game Changer of the Year
Axoni-led equity derivatives blockchain initiative
Credit Derivatives House of the Year
Credit Suisse
Equity Derivatives House of the Year
BNP Paribas
FX Derivatives House of the Year
UBS
Interest Rate Derivatives
House of the Year
Credit Suisse
Structured Products House of the Year
UBS
Volatility Derivatives Bank of the Year
BNP Paribas
Research and Strategy House of the Year
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Derivatives Clearing Bank of the Year
Citi
Electronic Platform of the Year
UBS
Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year — Overall
XTX Markets
Specialist Liquidity Provider — Interest Rate Derivatives
Citadel Securities
Specialist Liquidity Provider — Equity Derivatives
XTX Markets
Specialist Liquidity Provider — FX Derivatives
XTX Markets
Specialist Liquidity Provider — Credit Derivatives
Citadel Securities
Asset Manager of the Year
State Street
Hedge Fund of the Year
Citadel
Americas Law Firm of the Year — Overall
Morrison & Foerster
US Law Firm of the Year — Regulatory
Mayer Brown
US Law Firm of the Year — Transactions
Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft
Interdealer Broker of the Year
ICAP
Equity Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year
BGC Partners (BGC/GFI)
FX Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year
BGC Partners (BGC/GFI)
Interest Rate Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year
ICAP
Credit Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year
Tullett Prebon
Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year
Numerix
Risk Management, Pricing and Valuation
Numerix
Index Product Creator And Developer of the Year
IHS Markit
Index Admin And Benchmark Services Provider of the Year
S&P Dow Jones Indices
Swap Execution Facility of the Year — CLOB
Tullett Prebon
Swap Execution Facility of the Year — RFQ
Trueex
Swap Execution Facility of the Year – Overall
Tradeweb
Compression/Compaction Service of the Year
Tradeweb
Derivatives Clearing House of the Year
CME Group
Derivatives Exchange of the Year
Chicago Board Options Exchange