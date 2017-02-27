Watermark
GlobalCapital Americas Derivatives Awards 2017 - the winners

GlobalCapital is delighted to announce the winners of its Americas Derivatives Awards for 2017. The results wereeffectively putting for revealed at a gala dinner at New York’s Metropolitan Club on May 25. Our thanks to all those who attended the dinner and competed for the awards.

  • By Ross Lancaster
  • 05:00 AM
Americas Derivatives House of the Year

BNP Paribas


Canada Derivatives House of the Year

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 


Latin America Derivatives House of the Year

BNP Paribas


Industry Initiative / Game Changer of the Year

Axoni-led equity derivatives blockchain initiative


Credit Derivatives House of the Year

Credit Suisse


Equity Derivatives House of the Year

BNP Paribas


FX Derivatives House of the Year

UBS


Interest Rate Derivatives
House of the Year

Credit Suisse


Structured Products House of the Year

UBS


Volatility Derivatives Bank of the Year

BNP Paribas


Research and Strategy House of the Year

Bank of America Merrill Lynch


Derivatives Clearing Bank of the Year

Citi


Electronic Platform of the Year

UBS


Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year — Overall 

XTX Markets


Specialist Liquidity Provider — Interest Rate Derivatives 

Citadel Securities


Specialist Liquidity Provider — Equity Derivatives 

XTX Markets


Specialist Liquidity Provider — FX Derivatives 

XTX Markets


Specialist Liquidity Provider — Credit Derivatives 

Citadel Securities


Asset Manager of the Year

State Street


Hedge Fund of the Year

Citadel


Americas Law Firm of the Year — Overall

Morrison & Foerster


US Law Firm of the Year — Regulatory

Mayer Brown


US Law Firm of the Year — Transactions

Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft


Interdealer Broker of the Year

ICAP


Equity Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year

BGC Partners (BGC/GFI)


FX Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year

BGC Partners (BGC/GFI)


Interest Rate Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year

ICAP


Credit Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year

Tullett Prebon


Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year

Numerix


Risk Management, Pricing and Valuation

Numerix


Index Product Creator And Developer of the Year

IHS Markit


Index Admin And Benchmark Services Provider of the Year

S&P Dow Jones Indices


Swap Execution Facility of the Year — CLOB

Tullett Prebon


Swap Execution Facility of the Year — RFQ 

Trueex


Swap Execution Facility of the Year – Overall 

Tradeweb


Compression/Compaction Service of the Year

Tradeweb


Derivatives Clearing House of the Year

CME Group


Derivatives Exchange of the Year

Chicago Board Options Exchange

