Issue 1960
Top Stories
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Issuer plans on becoming a regular, adding to the momentum started by Advanzia Bank
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Bankers say the ambition to price the first SSA bond through US Treasuries has faded as recent five year deals stall and barely perform in secondary
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Issuers seizing moment as rates stabalise and spreads hold near historic tights but some deals betray signs investors growing sensitive on price
Leader
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Record-tight dollar spreads flatter public sector borrowers — and flag a deeper unease about the benchmark itself
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The possible further internationalisation of the covered bond market will present challenges as well as opportunities
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