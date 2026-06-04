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Issue 1960

Top Stories
EM Middle East
Bahrain bond could bolster confidence for broader Gulf sovereign return to public markets
The national flag of Bahrain and Bahrain World Trade Centre.f
Leader
Public Sector
Supras and agencies

EIB opens new 10 year for €5bn

European Investment bank in the financial district of Luxemburg - LUXEMBURG CITY, LUXEMBURG - APRIL 30, 2021
Addison Gong, June 02, 2026
Supras and agencies
IADB was 'looking for size' with $3bn comeback
Sarah Ainsworth, June 04, 2026
Supras and agencies
AfDB extends euro curve with new seven year social
Addison Gong, June 03, 2026
Sub-sovereigns
UPDATE Unusual spread sensitivity clouds Baden-Württemberg's 15 year bond
Addison Gong, June 01, 2026
Sub-sovereigns
British Columbia draws crowd in rare sterling return
Sarah Ainsworth, June 02, 2026
Financial Institutions (FIG)
FIG

Yankee bank funding glut rolls on

Empire State Building and US Flag
David Rothnie, June 04, 2026
FIG
Rabobank latest European bank to chase attractive sterling levels
Flynn Nicholls, June 03, 2026
FIG
Nationwide prices its tightest ever tier two trade in euros
Flynn Nicholls, June 02, 2026
Regulatory Capital
Mapfre joins insurance tier two rush with well-timed blowout
Flynn Nicholls, June 01, 2026
Regulatory Capital
French insurer Covéa Coopérations brings inaugural tier two trade in euros
Flynn Nicholls, June 04, 2026
Covered Bonds
Covered Bonds

Covered bond primary market tipped to remain robust throughout June

Weather forecast on the BBC website for a sunny weekend.
Luke Jeffs, June 04, 2026
Covered Bonds
Netherlands' Triodos Bank prepares inaugural covered bond
Luke Jeffs, June 04, 2026
Covered Bonds
Crédit Agricole Public Sector lands 10 year covered as market slows on Wednesday
Luke Jeffs, June 03, 2026
Covered Bonds
Crelan Home Loans lands covered bond despite 'struggle'
Luke Jeffs, June 03, 2026
Covered Bonds
CIBC retains order book for €1.25bn covered bond
Luke Jeffs, June 03, 2026
Securitization
ABS US

50% subscription for Oryx's commodity transport securitization

Hand Stacking Oil Barrel on Coins with Cash and Trading Chart
Chadwick Van Estrop , June 04, 2026
RMBS Europe
Nationwide gets three day execution for £350m prime RMBS
Tom Hall, June 04, 2026
Regulatory Capital
Strong growth in SRT despite scrutiny in 2025, survey of banks says
George Smith, June 04, 2026
CLOs Europe
1988 Asset Management prices inaugural euro CLO
Thomas Hopkins, June 02, 2026
RMBS Europe
Bank of America prices colossal £1.4bn portfolio RMBS
Tom Hall, June 03, 2026
Corporate Bonds
High grade and crossover bonds

Euro corporate bond market more discerning after bumper May

A man stands in a fountain on a sunny day on the South Bank in central London, Britain
Diana Bui, June 04, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
MTR branches out into euros with green deal
Frank Jackman, June 04, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Novo Nordisk injects size into Swissies with debut deal
Frank Jackman, June 02, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Utilities power to dollar record amid spread compression
David Rothnie, June 04, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Yield hunters crowd into SSE hybrid
Diana Bui, June 02, 2026
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
CLOs Europe

Elmwood prices new issue CLO

Golden top crown of an ancient Caucasian Elm tree in a private garden in Bromham Wiltshire England UK
Thomas Hopkins, June 01, 2026
CLOs Europe
Blackstone resets 2024 Fernhill Park CLO
Thomas Hopkins, June 01, 2026
Emerging Markets
CEE

Latvia prints second sustainability bond

Pine Trees Trunks. Woods In Coniferous Forest. Autumn Pinewood, Evergreen Pines
Francesca Young, June 04, 2026
EM Middle East
Bank Leumi returns to dollars with $1bn tier two
Frank Jackman, June 03, 2026
Emerging Markets
Saudi gas investor issues debut bonds to repay bridge loan
George Collard, June 02, 2026
Emerging Markets
BGK back in euros after 16 month absence
George Collard, June 02, 2026
GC View
Venezuela's dollars: there's no place like home
George Collard, June 02, 2026
Equity
Equity-Linked

Schneider’s €800m convertible for buyback wins strong long-only bid

Schneider Electric from Alamy 4Jun26 575x375
Jon Hay, June 04, 2026
People and Markets
SSA

US Treasury sued over Asian Development Bank energy rules

A worker walks beside Asian Development Bank (ADB) logo outside their headquarters in Manila, Philippines on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Jon Hay, June 04, 2026
People News
Armin Peter joins Dubai regulator as head of markets
Jon Hay, June 03, 2026
Covered Bonds
Citigroup hires leading covered bond banker
Luke Jeffs, June 03, 2026
Securitization People and Markets Europe
Bromford Flagship LiveWest hires former Vida Bank treasurer
Tom Hall, June 02, 2026
Emerging Markets
Ethiopia bondholders to move ahead with legal action after latest talks fail
George Collard, June 01, 2026
Southpaw
Southpaw

How ‘boring’ Nomura turned around its international business

Asahi Beer Tower, Asahi Flame, Tokyo, Japan from Alamy 4Jun26
David Rothnie, June 04, 2026