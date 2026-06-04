On the banks of the Rubicon: hopes for an SSA to price through Treasuries fade

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On the banks of the Rubicon: hopes for an SSA to price through Treasuries fade

Sarah Ainsworth
June 04, 2026 09:36 pm

Bankers say the ambition to price the first SSA bond through US Treasuries has faded as recent five year deals stall and barely perform in secondary

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Topics

SSASupras and agenciesSovereignsSub-sovereignsUS dollarWeekly Covers
SA
Sarah Ainsworth
Deputy SSA editor
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