Rabobank latest European bank to chase attractive sterling levels

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FIG

Rabobank latest European bank to chase attractive sterling levels

Flynn Nicholls
June 03, 2026 05:27 pm

◆ Forth FIG issuer to bring sterling SNP this week ◆ Attractive pricing versus euros ◆ Dutch bank 'the type of credit that helps you sleep at night' says lead

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Topics

FIGSenior DebtEuroRabobankGreen and Social BondsSterling
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Flynn Nicholls
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