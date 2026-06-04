French insurer Covéa Coopérations brings inaugural tier two trade in euros

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French insurer Covéa Coopérations brings inaugural tier two trade in euros

Flynn Nicholls
June 04, 2026 05:17 pm

◆ Heavy coverage ratio and low attrition ◆ Investors attracted by extra spread versus KBC ◆ Adds more supply in heavy week for insurance capital

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