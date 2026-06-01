Unusual spread sensitivity clouds Baden-Württemberg's 15 year bond

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Unusual spread sensitivity clouds Baden-Württemberg's 15 year bond

Addison Gong
June 01, 2026 06:09 pm

◆ Issuer brings September deal forward after rates rally ◆ Book unexpectedly shrinks, is pricing fair or too tight? ◆ Deal still hit targets, money saved for taxpayers

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Addison Gong
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