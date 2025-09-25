GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

incorporated in England and Wales (company number 15236213),

having its registered office at 4 Bouverie Street, London, UK, EC4Y 8AX

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement | Event Participant Terms & Conditions

Cookies Settings

Issue 1926

Top Stories
Regulatory Capital
UBS AT1 rounds out booming Aussie with European banks tipped to follow
New Years Eve Fireworks and Celebration in Sydney, Australia
Leader
Public Sector
Supras and agencies

AfDB's second hybrid finds its audience with AT1 investors

Nacala Dam, Mozambique in 2012 from Alamy 25Sep25 575x375.jpg
Jon Hay, September 25, 2025
Supras and agencies
KfW seals 2025 benchmark funding early on tight spreads
Addison Gong, September 25, 2025
Sub-sovereigns
Baden-Württemberg lands large new green bond at tight spreads
Addison Gong, September 22, 2025
Green and Social Bonds and Loans
Swedish investors give NIB price benefit for novel SLL bond
Jon Hay, September 25, 2025
SSA
Portugal shows off new ratings with surprise 30 year tap
Sarah Ainsworth, September 23, 2025
Financial Institutions (FIG)
Regulatory Capital

Generali breaks 5% yield barrier with debut RT1

Observatoire Atmospherique Generali over Paris, France
Flynn Nicholls, September 25, 2025
Senior Debt
Yankee banks jump into US blackout
David Rothnie, September 25, 2025
Senior Debt
BPCE pounces on French political calm to sell €1bn social senior
Atanas Dinov, September 23, 2025
Senior Debt
SEB 'stretches the imagination' and curve with tight senior
Flynn Nicholls, September 24, 2025
Senior Debt
NordLB and CCDJ bring bigger and different senior deals
Atanas Dinov, September 22, 2025
Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Deal Reviews

ABN unearths short end demand in euro covered

Amsterdam, Netherlands - August 26, 2018: Brand name logo ABN AMRO bank on local branch office in Amsterdam
Frank Jackman, September 25, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Rare pair find demand for euro covered bonds
Frank Jackman, September 23, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Belfius euro covered tightens in secondary thanks to strong demand
Frank Jackman, September 24, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Kookmin cooks up euro covered ahead of busy week
Frank Jackman, September 22, 2025
Securitization
Securitization

Probe to confirm if Tricolor auto loans canceled when cars repossessed

used car sale
Chadwick Van Estrop , September 26, 2025
ABS Europe
Santander crowned king of Spanish ABS landslide
Tom Hall, September 25, 2025
ABS Europe
SME lenders face tougher standards but funding market wide open
George Smith, September 25, 2025
ABS Europe
Apollo's Beequip expected to go public with Dutch equipment leasing ABS
Tom Hall, September 24, 2025
ABS Europe
Premium Credit and Enra deliver double dose of sterling ABS
Tom Hall, September 25, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Greenium fades but execution edge keeps lane open for corporate issuers

Wind energy. Wind power. Sustainable, renewable energy. Wind turbines generate electricity. Windmill farm on mountain with sunset sky. Green technology. Renewable resource. Sustainable development.
Diana Bui, September 25, 2025
High grade and crossover bonds
Mind the gap: TFL tightens on sterling bond market return
Frank Jackman, September 25, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Alliander green hybrid draws vast oversubscription
Diana Bui, September 25, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Royal Mail owner IDS posts heavy bid for first euro bond since EP takeover
Diana Bui, September 24, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Amprion surprises with strong demand for €1.5bn green dual trancher
Diana Bui, September 22, 2025
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

CRDB Bank increases loan to $200m after oversubscription

Dodoma from alamy 24 Sept 25.jpg
Jennifer Law, September 24, 2025
Synd Loans People and Markets
Cadwalader hires senior levfin and private credit lawyer from King Spalding
Jennifer Law, September 25, 2025
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Abu Dhabi starts ultra-tight, but investors pile in

Modern city skyline, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Middle East
George Collard, September 25, 2025
Emerging Markets
Demand tops $10bn for SRC's second set of sukuk
George Collard, September 25, 2025
Emerging Markets
Binghatti offers some premium on green debut
George Collard, September 24, 2025
Emerging Markets
Latvia upsizes but still pays zero NIP
Francesca Young, September 25, 2025
Emerging Markets
Bank Muscat achieves record size
Francesca Young, September 24, 2025
Equity
Equity

Contrasting valuation strategies hit IPO market

verisure-alamy-250925.jpg
Arthur Bautzer, September 25, 2025
Equity
Exail’s rare €300m hybrid convertible snapped up in defence rally
Arthur Bautzer, September 25, 2025
Market News
HSBC gains ECM share in Asia Pacific, loses in Middle East
Jon Hay, September 24, 2025
Equity
Ørsted’s dual track strategy pays off for now, but settlement still needed
Arthur Bautzer, September 24, 2025
Equity
Noba’s fixed price IPO multiple times covered in minutes
Arthur Bautzer, September 22, 2025
People and Markets
Coben the Contrarian

Bank reorgs: don’t get fooled again

Hand erased scheme football game from blackboard background
Craig Coben, September 22, 2025