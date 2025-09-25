Issue 1926
Top Stories
Sovereign achieved ‘significant milestone’ but market participants hope to see more
Spread convergence between EU and non-EU covered bonds will take time, but is expected
Less illustrious issuers may struggle to repeat Qatar bank's outcome, and more expensive euro funding would crimp interest
Strong captive green demand keeps euro benchmark books sticky
Leader
There is value in looking away from the dollar market, even if it is not immediate
LLMs can process unstructured data like no technology before and SMEs can benefit
Public Sector
Financial Institutions (FIG)
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets