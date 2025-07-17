Issue 1916
Top Stories
-
Proposals a welcome surprise that could lead to new names and tighter spreads
-
The reaction was so benign that a small bank printed an AT1 this week
-
Acquisitive firms like Concord are going after market shares of Universal, Warner, Sony by securitizing royalties
Leader
-
Trading rule 101 says beware of overcrowded positions but some rules are meant to be broken
-
The government and its critics both overstate the effects of proposed reforms
Public Sector
Financial Institutions (FIG)
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets