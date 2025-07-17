GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

Issue 1916

Top Stories
Responsible Investment
UK scraps Taxonomy, stakes green reputation on credible transition
Book in a bin from Alamy 17Jul25 575x375.jpg
Leader
Public Sector
SSA

NRW.Bank innovates with first swap on a blockchain

Neon pink padlock securing green-red chart-bars in digital scene, with grid lines and glowing nodes. Cybersecurity, data protection, digital security,
Sarah Ainsworth, July 17, 2025
SSA
World Bank's €3bn 10 year wins record order book
Sarah Ainsworth, July 16, 2025
Sub-sovereigns
Huge book for Brandenburg after deal secures market's full attention
Addison Gong, July 17, 2025
Supras and agencies
'Maturity' of Canadian SSAs shines through as PSP attracts €6.1bn book
Addison Gong, July 16, 2025
Sub-sovereigns
Baden-Württemberg lands €750m floater
Addison Gong, July 15, 2025
Financial Institutions (FIG)
FIG

Two US banks show 'unusual' eagerness to prioritise euro funding

Wells Fargo Bank sign in front of palm trees
Atanas Dinov, July 17, 2025
Regulatory Capital
JP Morgan smashes sub debt record
David Rothnie, July 17, 2025
Senior Debt
UPDATE: Italian FIG on parade as Mediobanca prices through fair value
Atanas Dinov, July 15, 2025
Regulatory Capital
Alpha Bank shreds tier two funding cost
Atanas Dinov, July 16, 2025
Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Analysis

Aareal covered bond spreads rally amid takeover talk

View to the German city of Wiesbaden seen from Neroberg
Frank Jackman, July 16, 2025
GC View
UK is wise to be a follower on regulation
Frank Jackman, July 15, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
MunHyp taps strong Swissie covered interest with tight deal
Frank Jackman, July 17, 2025
Covered Bond Analysis
Covered bond issuers pin hopes on spread tightening
Frank Jackman, July 14, 2025
Covered Bond Analysis
UK Treasury to explore covered bond equivalence regime
Frank Jackman, July 15, 2025
Securitization
RMBS US

MBS spreads poised to overcome supply hurdles on path tighter

Steam Train under full power, approaching Bournemouth on the Weymouth to Waterloo Line, Dorset, England, UK.. Image shot 2010. Exact date unknown.
Nick Conforti, July 17, 2025
ABS Europe
Bank of England continues Strong and Simple plans but delays Basel 3.1
Tom Hall, July 17, 2025
ABS Europe
Banks on front foot for forward flows as DB wins Funding Circle deal
George Smith, July 17, 2025
Securitization
Partners Group's EdgeCore brings first data center ABS
Chadwick Van Estrop , July 15, 2025
RMBS US
Fidelis grows RTL program with second deal
Nick Conforti, July 16, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

IG sterling corporate bond market powers through tricky UK data

GC1916 Deal cartoon Yorkshire Water.jpg
Mike Turner, July 17, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Yorkshire Water raises eight and 15 year debt at inverted spreads
Mike Turner, July 15, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Terna joins elite EuGB club
Mike Turner, July 15, 2025
Corporate Bonds
El Corte Inglés soaks up €4bn demand in thin market
Diana Bui, July 17, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Conagra feasts amid thin supply
David Rothnie, July 17, 2025
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

OneAdvanced secures £1.2bn from private credit triumvirate

Birmingham 6 Jul 2025.jpg
Jennifer Law, July 16, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Osprey Charging secures £110m for expansion across UK
Jennifer Law, July 15, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Sahara Energy adds to bank roster with $225m loan
Jennifer Law, July 14, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Hafnia secures $715m backed by 32 vessels for debt refinancing
Jennifer Law, July 14, 2025
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Bulgaria pays slim premium as euro accession spurs demand for bonds

GC1916 Deal cartoon Bulgaria.jpg
George Collard, July 16, 2025
Emerging Markets
Sekerbank drops two lead managers from AT1 mandate
Francesca Young, July 16, 2025
Emerging Markets
CPI Property prints new green seniors after hybrid exchange
George Collard, July 15, 2025
Emerging Markets
QNB to take $1bn of senior bonds
George Collard, July 17, 2025
FIG MTNs and CP
Saudi National Bank returns with $250m tier two MTN
Diana Bui, July 16, 2025
Equity
Equity

Société Générale targets US, Asia, UK in IB push

Arora, Anvita (SG) from co for use Jul25.jpg
Jon Hay, July 16, 2025
Equity
Zito raises €130m in largest Croatian IPO since 2007
Arthur Bautzer, July 14, 2025
Equity
Arora joins SG as ECM co-head, Vaz Pinto made chairman
Jon Hay, July 15, 2025
Equity
Billionaire exits Implenia in Sfr52.25m block sale
Arthur Bautzer, July 16, 2025
People and Markets
UBS continues US refresh with ECM appointments
Arthur Bautzer, July 15, 2025
People and Markets
People and Markets

City welcomes UK government's financial services strategy

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves shakes hands with Lord Mayor of the City of London Alastair King at the Annual Financial and Professional Services Dinner at Mansion House, London. Picture date: Tuesday July 15, 2025.
Arthur Bautzer, July 17, 2025
The Sustainable Economy
The transition in transition: investment decisions get tough
Jon Hay, July 17, 2025
Coben the Contrarian
What Sunak and the politico pack bring to the Street
Craig Coben, July 14, 2025
The Sustainable Economy
US Treasury sued for gaps in IFC’s climate disclosure
Jon Hay, July 11, 2025
FIG People and Markets
Moody’s picks structured finance specialist as new FIG head
Atanas Dinov, July 14, 2025
Southpaw
Southpaw

FIG boom breaks M&A lull but politicians spoil the party

Commerzbank HQ Frankfurt from Alamy 18Jul25 v2 575x375.jpg
David Rothnie, July 18, 2025