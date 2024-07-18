GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company
Issue 1866

Top Stories
The Sustainable Economy
UN tries to haul circular economy into funding limelight
Leader
Public Sector
SSA

Non-European SSAs hit euro market as issuance expected to slow

Elias Wilson, July 18, 2024
Sub-sovereigns
Quebec extends curve in year’s second euro serving
Addison Gong, July 18, 2024
Supras and agencies
NRW.Bank sneaks in with €1bn social bond ahead of ECB meeting
Addison Gong, July 17, 2024
Supras and agencies
World Bank plays tactically at start of 2025 funding campaign
Addison Gong, July 16, 2024
Supras and agencies
IADB glides into calm Swiss bond market after 15 year hiatus
Sophie Astles, July 15, 2024
Financial Institutions
FIG

JP Morgan leads $35bn FIG deluge with $9bn whopper

David Rothnie, July 18, 2024
Regulatory Capital
EBA provides guidance on bank capital stacking
Atanas Dinov, July 17, 2024
FIG
Nationwide flexes with 'very rare' euro senior non-preferred
Sarah Ainsworth, July 17, 2024
Senior Debt
Wells Fargo leapfrogs major peers' funding rush with rare euro deal
Atanas Dinov, July 15, 2024
Asia
Fixed-floater combination pays off for NongHyup as bank treasuries swarm in
Rashmi Kumar, July 18, 2024
Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Analysis

Muted Swedish covered bond issuance to increase

Frank Jackman, July 18, 2024
Market News
ING aims for top 10 in euro FIG with new setup
Jon Hay, July 16, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
CM Home Loans reopens French covered bond market
Frank Jackman, July 16, 2024
GC View
Next big test for real estate banks: can they issue capital?
Frank Jackman, July 17, 2024
Covered Bonds
Euro covered bond pipeline slows to a trickle
Frank Jackman, July 15, 2024
Securitization
Securitization People and Markets Europe

Pepper poaches Virgin Money veteran

Tom Lemmon, July 18, 2024
RMBS Europe
Coventry grows prime RMBS to clinch 'cracker' deal
George Smith, July 18, 2024
CLOs Europe
Palmer Square prices biggest euro CLO since GFC
Victoria Thiele, July 17, 2024
GC View
US CMBS primary market buoyancy hides risks lurking behind the scenes
Nick Conforti, July 17, 2024
ABS US
Travel+Leisure tightens amid hectic ABS mart as issuer sees 'good print'
Diana Bravo, July 17, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Europe's IG corporate primary bond market tipped to stay open all year

Mike Turner, July 18, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Thames Water bonds tumble as investors price in downgrade
Mike Turner, July 17, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Pepsi drinks alone but US corps poised for busy summer
David Rothnie, July 18, 2024
Corporate Bonds
American Honda drives €750m through market
Mike Turner, July 16, 2024
Corporate Bonds
EnBW and Mundys bring benchmark bonds
Mike Turner, July 15, 2024
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

International issuers and debutants put the shine back in Schuldscheine

Ana Fati, July 18, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Nilfisk debuts in Schuldschein market
Ana Fati, July 18, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Maire Tecnimont issues second sustainability-linked SSD
Ana Fati, July 17, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Kaufman & Broad signs €200m loan amid 'political turmoil'
Ana Fati, July 16, 2024
Syndicated Loans
BB Energy clinches oversubscribed revolver
Ana Fati, July 15, 2024
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Erdemir squeezes yield on debut after orders pass $2bn

George Collard, July 16, 2024
Emerging Markets
Rakbank hits fair value in social landmark for Middle East
George Collard, July 18, 2024
Emerging Markets
Masdar book tops $4.6bn
Francesca Young, July 18, 2024
EM LatAm
TGS sets initial pricing on seven year to continue Argentine issuance run
Oliver West, July 18, 2024
Emerging Markets
GreenSaif prints tight $3bn
Francesca Young, July 18, 2024
Equity
Equity

Lagarde and von der Leyen clear way for ECM action

Jon Hay, July 18, 2024
Equity-Linked
Tui offers €475m CB to buy back old one
Jon Hay, July 18, 2024
Equity
Northern Data mounts quiet capital increase amid AI hype
Jon Hay, July 17, 2024
Equity
Swiss Life keeps up momentum in real estate capital raising
Gaia Freydefont, July 16, 2024
Follow-ons and Rights issues
Fincantieri raises €400m in first part of two-tranche rights issue
Gaia Freydefont, July 15, 2024
People and Markets
People News

Levy to retire as Natixis head of DCM

Francesca Young, July 16, 2024
People News
Elhedery wins HSBC succession: strategy to come by year end
David Rothnie, July 17, 2024
People News
Eden Riche retires as ING syndicate chief
Francesca Young, July 15, 2024
People News
Lloyds debt IR executive leaves to become investor
Jon Hay, July 15, 2024
People News
NatWest promotes Bachra to run global strategy
Jon Hay, July 16, 2024
Southpaw
Southpaw
Same goal, new tactics: RBC tries again in European investment banking
Big in the US, RBC has restructured to make a bigger splash globally