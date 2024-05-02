GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, DELINIAN (GLOBALCAPITAL) LIMITED, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236213
Issue 1855

Top Stories
Green and Social Bonds and Loans
Enel step-up not enough to stop the slide in SLBs
Enel S.p.A. new logo. Enel is an Italian multinational manufacturer and distributor of electricity and gas. Rome headquarters.
Leader
Public Sector
SSA

FOMC ‘mixed bag’ leaves questions for SSAs

Wooden cubes with FED and up-down arrows over 100 usd. Fed rate hike concept to curb inflation
Addison Gong, May 02, 2024
Sub-sovereigns
Saskatchewan catches Canadian sub-sov bid for inaugural 10 year euros
Georgie Lee, May 02, 2024
Supras and agencies
‘The story of greenium is back’ as KfW grabs €4bn
Addison Gong, May 01, 2024
Sovereigns
Greece adds 30 year to curve in ‘new era’
Addison Gong, April 30, 2024
SSA People and Markets
Deutsche SSA banker joins Asian Development Bank
Addison Gong, May 02, 2024
Financial Institutions
FIG

Bank of Ireland and BFCM demonstrate strong bid for FIG

Bank of Ireland, The Baggot Street, Dublin, Branch of based in what was once the Banks head Office.
Sarah Ainsworth, May 02, 2024
Regulatory Capital
Arkéa takes ‘cautious’ stance to complete tier two funding
April 30, 2024
Senior Debt
Barclays shows duration bid still there with floater-fixed combo
Sarah Ainsworth, April 29, 2024
FIG
Senior supply from ‘high-quality’ names still sought
Sarah Ainsworth, May 01, 2024
Primary Market Monitor
A month of two halves in FIG game
Sarah Ainsworth, April 30, 2024
Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Covered Bond Deal Reviews

DBS attracts largest ever Singaporean sterling covered book

--FILE--View of a branch of DBS Bank, Singapore's largest lender, in Guangzhou city, south China's Guangdong province, 12 April 2015. DBS Bank, Sing
Frank Jackman, May 02, 2024
Covered Bonds
Bank of Queensland readies euro soft bullet debut
Frank Jackman, May 02, 2024
Covered Bonds
Desjardins to meet Aussie dollar investors during May
Frank Jackman, May 01, 2024
Covered Bond Analysis
Banks to prefer shorter tenors in covered bonds
Frank Jackman, April 30, 2024
Covered Bond Analysis
Euro covered market on hold despite strong conditions
Frank Jackman, April 29, 2024
Securitization
CLOs US

Less hectic, more orderly US CLO market welcomes further tightening

Miniature figure people forming an orderly queue against a white background
Tom Lemmon, May 02, 2024
Securitization People and Markets US
US CEO leaves Capital Four
Victoria Thiele, May 02, 2024
ABS US
Thank God it'll be repaid: no biggie as TGIF misses ARD
Diana Bravo, May 01, 2024
CLOs US
MM CLOs will grow alongside private credit, says Brightwood MD
Tom Lemmon, May 01, 2024
Securitization People and Markets
Europe needs a common securitization platform, says ex-BdF boss
Gaia Freydefont, April 30, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

May mayhem predicted for IG corporate execution

Crowded platform at tube station on London underground tube network London
Mike Turner, May 01, 2024
Corporate Bonds
WP Carey adds to tricky May corporate pipeline
Mike Turner, May 02, 2024
GC View
Major M&A can do the good work of bad news
Mike Turner, April 30, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Vesteda and Volvo Cars fly with green bonds
Mike Turner, April 30, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Boeing lands safely with $10bn jumbo trade
David Rothnie, May 02, 2024
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Vakif and Yapi syndications slated to close next week

City skyline with Bosphurus strait, Istanbul, Turkey
Ana Fati, May 02, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Neom signs loan from Saudi banks as Western lenders keep away
Ana Fati, April 30, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Stonewater secures £254m revolver for affordable housing expansion
Ana Fati, May 01, 2024
Syndicated Loans
SSD investors ‘really understanding’ green deals, says funding official
Ana Fati, April 29, 2024
CLOs Europe
Palmer Square pushes euro CLO spreads tighter
Victoria Thiele, May 01, 2024
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Secondary slump deters investors from emerging market new issues

Abu Dhabi skyline with air show colors in the sky and view of the downtown modern buildings of the UAE capito
George Collard, May 02, 2024
CEE
CPI Property focused on preserving IG status after bond market return
George Collard, May 02, 2024
CEE
Air Baltic faces steep price for Eurobond refi
George Collard, May 01, 2024
EM Middle East
ADQ joins the Gulf's top table
George Collard, May 01, 2024
Asia
Asia issuers advised to focus on long-term amid rates uncertainty
Rashmi Kumar, May 02, 2024
Equity
Equity IPOs

Spinneys boosts private sector IPO hopes in Middle East

Dubai skyline, the Burj Khalifa, modern architecture and skyscrapers on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Aidan Gregory, May 02, 2024
Equity IPOs
Europe’s IPO market remains sanguine after Fed meeting
Aidan Gregory, May 02, 2024
Equity IPOs
Puig prices biggest European listing since Porsche
Gaia Freydefont, May 01, 2024
Equity IPOs
Spinneys’ IPO attracts $19bn of demand
Aidan Gregory, May 01, 2024
People and Markets
EM People and Markets

ESG sukuk guidance could bring international players to market

sustainable sukuk.jpg
Gaia Freydefont, May 02, 2024
People News
BNPP hires consumer banker after Morgan Stanley U-turn
David Rothnie, May 01, 2024
People News
Deutsche trader joins BNPP, SSA banker leaves Barclays
Francesca Young, May 01, 2024
People News
Crédit Ag reshuffles senior loan syndication bankers
Gaia Freydefont, May 01, 2024
People News
Commerzbank treasury vet Franz Josef Kaufmann retires after 40 years
Sarah Ainsworth, May 02, 2024
Southpaw
Southpaw

Elhedery pivotal as HSBC strives for a smooth succession

Elhedery, Georges (HSBC) from co media gallery 30Apr24 575x375.jpg
David Rothnie, April 30, 2024