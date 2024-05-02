Issue 1855
Top Stories
Optimism rebounds after recent new issues were priced through fair value once more — but some parts of the curve could be more open than others
FCA and PRA lay out new rules to take effect on November 1 but key questions deferred
The market will need a breather before follow-up trades in foreign currencies
Akbank opts for use of proceeds sustainable loan, others may drop ESG labelling altogether
CLO investors have shrugged off geopolitical concerns and are focused on rates
Leader
Discussions around mobilising tools for the implementation of a Capital Markets Union in the EU should not ignore what is right under everyone's noses
Issuers should keep their peers in mind when tackling large borrowing needs
Public Sector
Financial Institutions
Covered Bonds
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets