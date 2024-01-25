GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings

Issue 1841

Top Stories
SSA
SSAs pass first major central bank test as market seeks out duration
Long road leading into the Monument Valley, Arizona, United States of America, North America
Leader
Public Sector
Supras and agencies

‘Liquidity, liquidity, liquidity’: EU snaps up €8bn from twin taps

Spring in Brussels EU_alamy_23Jan24
Addison Gong, January 23, 2024
Sovereigns
UK seals £77bn demand ahead of final linker sale in March
Georgie Lee, January 23, 2024
Supras and agencies
UPDATE Strong dollar market continues to tempt SSAs to print
Addison Gong, January 23, 2024
Sub-sovereigns
Sub-sovereign trio head to primary market ahead of ECB
Addison Gong, January 24, 2024
Supras and agencies
European agencies continue early funding push
Addison Gong, January 24, 2024
Financial Institutions
FIG

'Stars and planets align' for universe of FIG issuance

Sun and the eight planets of the solar system on black background. Realistic 3d illustration of the rendering of the planets size. Copy space
Atanas Dinov, January 26, 2024
FIG
Arkéa chooses opportunistic issuance approach for 2024
Atanas Dinov, January 25, 2024
Senior Debt
Banks crunch through cost to raise senior debt at no premium
Atanas Dinov, January 22, 2024
Regulatory Capital
Jyske pushes through ‘at exactly the right market’ with first benchmark tier two
Atanas Dinov, January 23, 2024
FIG
Regional banks power US FIG issuance towards record month
David Rothnie, January 25, 2024
Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Société Générale’s 12 year covered success may lure ‘a couple’ more issuers to long end

GC1841 SG Deal cartoon.jpg
Sarah Ainsworth, January 23, 2024
Covered Bonds
Rabobank returns to 10 year covered bonds with strong €1.5bn
Sarah Ainsworth, January 23, 2024
Covered Bonds
MuHyp joins 10 year covered bond club
Sarah Ainsworth, January 24, 2024
Covered Bonds
Nordea Mortgage Bank offers rare covered FRN
Sarah Ainsworth, January 24, 2024
Covered Bonds
Crédit Mutuel Home Loan leads trio of covered bond issuers
Sarah Ainsworth, January 22, 2024
Securitization
RMBS

Blackstone's Tricon acquisition signals turning tide for US SFR

Florida,Saint St. Lucie County,Port St. Saint Lucie,house home houses homes residence,homes houses,single family home,property,economy,economic crisis
Kunyi Yang, January 25, 2024
RMBS
Charter Court drives UK BTL RMBS inside 100bp
George Smith, January 24, 2024
Securitization People and Markets
Dechert hires US CLO lawyer in structured credit expansion
Tom Lemmon, January 23, 2024
CMBS
High demand meets BMO’s first conduit of 2024
Kunyi Yang, January 23, 2024
RMBS
Dilosk tightens as early euro ABS deals fly
George Smith, January 25, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

ECB holds rates but IG corps can’t take advantage

European Central Bank (ECB) with the Euro sign outside in Frankfurt (Main)
Mike Turner, January 25, 2024
Corporate Bonds
ZF Friedrichshafen drives bond close to fair value
Mike Turner, January 24, 2024
Corporate Bonds
IG corps sit out as blackouts loom
Mike Turner, January 23, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Thames Water WBS tested with new deal
Mike Turner, January 22, 2024
Corporate Bonds
US high grade supply hits $60bn in January
David Rothnie, January 25, 2024
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Hella launches €100m Schuldschein as market reopens

Hella motor from alamy 22Jan24.png
Ana Fati, January 22, 2024
People News
Mizuho hires Credit Suisse IG loan syndicate head
Ana Fati, January 24, 2024
Emerging Markets
Muddy Waters and CPI trade blows a third time
Jon Hay, January 25, 2024
CLOs
WhiteStar says not conservative ‘for the sake’ of it after biggest CLO
Victoria Thiele, January 25, 2024
Emerging Markets
EM LatAm

Brazil shows duration demand with record dual-tranche

A man in costume celebrating at the Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Monday, 11 February 2013.
Oliver West, January 23, 2024
CEE
New dollar deal shows Romania’s diversification is paying off
George Collard, January 24, 2024
Asia
Asia new issue premiums fall as buyers stay hungry
Rashmi Kumar, January 25, 2024
EM Middle East
Qatar issuance to trickle as sovereign preps green debut
George Collard, January 24, 2024
Emerging Markets
Uzbek issuers eye primary bond market
George Collard, January 25, 2024
Equity
ABBs-Block Trades

Promise of rate cuts to drive block blizzard

Euro sign outside the European Central Bank in Frankfurt Germany.
Aidan Gregory, January 25, 2024
Equity IPOs
Athens International Airport’s IPO covered straight after launch
Aidan Gregory, January 25, 2024
Follow-ons and Rights issues
Norse Atlantic Airways raises Nkr69.4m of equity
Gaia Freydefont, January 25, 2024
ABBs-Block Trades
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange shares surge as Ackman buys 4.9% stake
Aidan Gregory, January 24, 2024
ABBs-Block Trades
Fosun sells 5.6% of Millennium BCP
Aidan Gregory, January 23, 2024
People and Markets
People News

Sean Taor to step down from DCM at RBC, successor named

RBC logo on building from Alamy 25Jan24 575x375
Toby Fildes, January 25, 2024
Emerging Markets
Bond market calm as Muddy Waters fires again at CPI
Jon Hay, January 24, 2024
Responsible Investment
ING ‘not angry’ at climate lawsuit
Jon Hay, January 23, 2024
People News
LBBW appoints new DCM MD in Asia
Gaia Freydefont, January 22, 2024
Securitization People and Markets
Dechert hires US CLO lawyer in structured credit expansion
Tom Lemmon, January 23, 2024
Southpaw
Southpaw

UK mid-cap M&A spree has further to run

London Bus passing by 41 Gracechurch Street, London, England, United Kingdom
David Rothnie, January 25, 2024