Issue 1836

Corporate Bonds
January's corporate bond market looks hot, but will issuers trot?
Leader
Public Sector
Supras and agencies

NIB to increase funding next year, focus on diversification

Addison Gong, December 11, 2023
Sovereigns
Belgium aims for €45bn in 2024 as retail funding set to fall
Georgie Lee, December 11, 2023
Supras and agencies
EU to issue €75bn in first half of 2024
Georgie Lee, December 12, 2023
Supras and agencies
AFD targets €8bn-€9bn and looks to increase sustainable issuance
Georgie Lee, December 13, 2023
Supras and agencies
AFL plots Swiss franc debut
Georgie Lee, December 14, 2023
Financial Institutions and Covered Bonds
FIG

FIG market powers up ahead of January issuance rush

Atanas Dinov, December 14, 2023
Regulatory Capital
European banks weathering turbulent 2023 well capitalised, says EBA
Atanas Dinov, December 13, 2023
FIG
TLTRO to be ‘significant driver’ of European bank issuance
Atanas Dinov, December 12, 2023
Covered Bonds
Central banks galvanise long end covered bond expectations
Atanas Dinov, December 14, 2023
FIG
Fed’s rate gift stokes hopes of dollar bank bonds
David Rothnie, December 14, 2023
Securitization
RMBS

ESG securitization issuers committed, optimistic despite minimal greenium

George Smith, December 14, 2023
ABS
ABS investors constructive on consumers despite performance slide
Ayse Kelce, December 14, 2023
Securitization
Asia pins hope on securitization and blended finance to tackle climate risks
Rashmi Kumar, December 14, 2023
ABS
Ashland Place brings back aircraft ABS with oversubscribed debut
Ayse Kelce, December 14, 2023
ABS
Sterling deals to lead busy January in European ABS
George Smith, December 13, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

IG corporate 2024 refi wall looks manageable

Mike Turner, December 14, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Corporate spreads hit tightest levels of 2023
Mike Turner, December 13, 2023
Corporate Bonds
IG corp investors live in fear of central bank mistakes
Mike Turner, December 12, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Siemens leads blue chip end to year
Mike Turner, December 11, 2023
Primary Market Monitor
Concessions vanish for high grade corporates
Mike Turner, December 11, 2023
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
The Sustainable Economy

Markets grasp transition and renewables as wisps of hope from COP

Jon Hay, December 15, 2023
Polls and Awards
Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Debt Award Nominations 2023
GlobalCapital, December 13, 2023
Syndicated Loans
Standard Bank increases second SLL with energy, social targets
Ana Fati, December 12, 2023
Syndicated Loans
Foreign Schuldschein issuance to grow after Groupe SEB's €650m milestone
Ana Fati, December 11, 2023
CLOs
ICG eyes Friday pricing with euro CLOs set for busy January
Victoria Thiele, December 14, 2023
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Romania privately taps for another €300m

Francesca Young, December 14, 2023
Emerging Markets
CPI Property readies funding ‘Plan B’ after market ‘mistreatment’ and short attack
Jon Hay, December 13, 2023
Africa
November’s rally paves way for a select few of Africa’s sovereigns to issue
George Collard, December 12, 2023
Africa
Ethiopia set for default after last-minute talks fail
George Collard, December 11, 2023
Equity
Equity IPOs

‘Broad based’ recovery in ECM expected in 2024 as inflation recedes

Aidan Gregory, December 14, 2023
Equity IPOs
Local money turns to Turkish ECM as haven from inflation, currency depreciation
Gaia Freydefont, December 15, 2023
Follow-ons and Rights issues
Shareholders back John Mattson’s Skr1.25bn rights issue
Aidan Gregory, December 14, 2023
ABBs-Block Trades
Arora brothers trim B&M stake after stock surges in 2023
Aidan Gregory, December 13, 2023
Equity IPOs
MBC Group’s $222m IPO 66 times covered at top of the range
Aidan Gregory, December 12, 2023
People and Markets
Equity People and Markets

Slump in European ECM leads to job uncertainty

John Crabb, December 14, 2023
GC View
Blockchain may be precisely what the green bond market needs
Gaia Freydefont, December 13, 2023
Equity People and Markets
Fisch appoints new co-head of convertibles
Gaia Freydefont, December 12, 2023
CLOs
Investors want large, agile analyst teams at debut CLO managers
Victoria Thiele, December 13, 2023
People News
UBS vice-chair to run new client group
Gaia Freydefont, December 14, 2023
Southpaw
Southpaw

Banks grapple with geopolitics in new era of investment banking

David Rothnie, December 14, 2023