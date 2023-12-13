Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Debt Award Nominations 2023

Loans for BAE Systems, BHP Billiton, Messer, Smurfit Kappa and Vantage Towers have been nominated for Deal of the Year in GlobalCapital's Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Debt Awards 2023.

GlobalCapital is pleased to announce the nominations today: they are displayed below. As for the past 20 years, the Awards are the only ones for the loan and private debt markets based directly on the views of market participants.

We conducted an online poll in November, for deals and market performance in the period November 16, 2022 to November 15, 2023.

The winners will be announced at our Awards Dinner in London on February 21.

GlobalCapital thanks all who voted and congratulates all the nominees.

For details on attending the dinner, please contact Jack Thomson, publisher, on jack.thomson@globalcapital.com

If you have any questions about the Awards, please contact Jon Hay, corporate finance and sustainability editor, on jon.hay@globalcapital.com, or Sophie Astles, awards editor, at sophie.astles@globalcapital.com.