Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Debt Award Nominations 2023
GlobalCapital presents the nominations for its 21st annual Awards for the loan, leveraged finance and private debt markets.
Loans for BAE Systems, BHP Billiton, Messer, Smurfit Kappa and Vantage Towers have been nominated for Deal of the Year in GlobalCapital's Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Debt Awards 2023.
GlobalCapital is pleased to announce the nominations today: they are displayed below. As for the past 20 years, the Awards are the only ones for the loan and private debt markets based directly on the views of market participants.
We conducted an online poll in November, for deals and market performance in the period November 16, 2022 to November 15, 2023.
The winners will be announced at our Awards Dinner in London on February 21.
GlobalCapital thanks all who voted and congratulates all the nominees.
DEALS OF THE YEAR
Deal of the Year
BAE Systems
$5.5bn bridge for acquisition of Ball Aerospace & Technologies, £2bn RCF
September 2023
BHP Billiton
$5bn bridge for acquisition of Oz Minerals
February 2023
Messer
€4.14bn-equivalent loans for acquisition by GIC
May 2023
Smurfit Kappa
$11bn bridge for acquisition of WestRock
September 2023
Vantage Towers
€6.98bn term loans and RCF to support acquisition by Vodafone, KKR and GIM
March 2023
Leveraged Loan of the Year
Action Nederland
€3bn amend and extend
April 2023
Cooper Consumer Health
€1.105bn term loan B for the LBO of Viatris by CVC, Charterhouse and Avista
November 2023
Software AG
$1.22bn term loan Bs and RCF for LBO by Silver Lake Group
August 2023
Worldpay
$5.735bn term loan Bs for LBO by GTCR Golder Rauner
September 2023
M&A Loan of the Year
BAE Systems
$5.5bn bridge for acquisition of Ball Aerospace & Technologies, £2bn RCF
September 2023
BHP Billiton
$5bn bridge for acquisition of Oz Minerals
February 2023
Messer
€4.14bn-equivalent loans for acquisition by GIC
May 2023
Smurfit Kappa
$11bn bridge for acquisition of WestRock
September 2023
Emerging Market Loan of the Year
Akbank
$265.5m and €318.5m sustainability-linked term loans
October 2023
AviLease
(owned by Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia)
$2.1bn term loan
August 2023
Sasol
$2.969bn term loan and RCF
April 2023
Infrastructure Finance Loan of the Year
Frøy
Nkr6.05bn term loan, capex facility and RCF for LBO by Goldman Sachs Asset Management
June 2023
National Gas Transmission
£3.378bn term loans and RCF for acquisition of majority stake in National Grid Gas by consortium led by Macquarie and British Columbia Investment Management Corp
January 2023
Vantage Towers
€6.98bn term loans and RCF to support acquisition by Vodafone, KKR and GIM
March 2023
Renewables Loan of the Year
Baltic Power
€4.394bn term loans and LC facilities to finance offshore wind development by PKN Orlen
September 2023
Finerge
€2.296bn term loans, capex facility, guarantee facility and RCF to refinance 2019 facility
March 2023
Moray West Holdings
£450m bridge facility to finance offshore wind project in Firth of Moray
December 2022
REGIONAL DEALS OF THE YEAR
Central and Eastern European Deal of the Year
Baltic Power
€4.394bn term loans and LC facilities to finance offshore wind development by PKN Orlen
September 2023
Energetický a Průmyslový Holding
€3.845bn term loans and RCFs to refinance 2021 facility
June 2023
Middle Eastern Deal of the Year
AviLease
(owned by Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia)
$2.1bn one year term loan
August 2023
DAE
$1.6bn term loans and RCFs to refinance 2019 facility
September 2023
Investcorp
$459m and €132m four year RCFs for refinancing
March 2023
African Deal of the Year
Bidvest
€750m term loan and RCF to refinance 2021 facility and for acquisitions
June 2023
Sasol
$2.969bn term loan and RCF
April 2023
UK and Irish Deal of the Year
BAE Systems
$5.5bn bridge for acquisition of Ball Aerospace & Technologies, £2bn RCF
September 2023
BHP Billiton
$5bn bridge for acquisition of Oz Minerals
February 2023
National Gas Transmission
£3.378bn term loans and RCF for acquisition of majority stake in National Grid Gas by consortium led by Macquarie and British Columbia Investment Management Corp
January 2023
Smurfit Kappa
$11bn bridge loan for acquisition of WestRock
September 2023
French Deal of the Year
Air France-KLM
€1.2bn RCF
April 2023
Pluxee
€2.1bn for demerger from Sodexo
October 2023
Teleperformance
€2.05bn bridge and term loan for acquisition of Majorel
May 2023
Veolia Environnement
€4.5bn five year RCF to refinance 2015 facility
March 2023
German, Swiss and Austrian Deal of the Year
Deutsche Börse
€3.9bn bridge for the acquisition of SimCorp
April 2023
Messer
€4.14bn-equivalent loans for acquisition by GIC
May 2023
RWE
€5bn RCF to refinance 2022 facility and for general purposes
July 2023
Schaeffler
€3.45bn financing package for takeover offer for Vitesco Technologies
November 2023
Italian Deal of the Year
Ferrero
€2bn term loan
January 2023
Italo-Nuovo Trasporto Viaggiatori
€1.4bn term loan and RCF to refinance 2019 facility
July 2023
Prysmian
€1bn RCF to refinance 2019 facility
June 2023
Iberian Deal of the Year
Energias de Portugal
€3bn RCF to refinance 2018 facility
July 2023
Gestamp Automoción
€1.7bn term loan and RCF to refinance 2020 facility
May 2023
Másmóvil Ibercom
€4.25bn term loan A add-on to 2020 facility to support acquisition of Orange Espagne
December 2022
Werfen
€1.92bn term loan and bridge for acquisition of Immucor
November 2022
Benelux Deal of the Year
Fluxys Belgium
€500m term loans for acquisition of Open Grid Europe
January 2023
Solvay and Syensqo
€2.9bn bridge loans and €2.5bn RCFs for separation of companies
October-November 2023
Tennet
€8bn term loan
May 2023
Viterra
$5.1bn RCFs
May 2023
Nordic Deal of the Year
Ørsted
€2bn RCF to refinance 2022 facility
September 2023
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum
€1.49bn-equivalent loan package for acquisition of CTI BioPharma
June 2023
Vattenfall
€3bn RCF
March 2023
Volvo
€2bn RCF to refinance 2017 facility
March 2023
Turkish Deal of the Year
Akbank
$265.5m and €318.5m sustainability-linked term loans
October 2023
Türkiye Varlık Fonu
(Turkey Wealth Fund)
€790m term loan
March 2023
Ülker Bisküvi
€183m-equivalent sustainability-linked term loans
March 2023
Bank awards
Loan House of the Year
BNP Paribas
Citigroup
Crédit Agricole
Deutsche Bank
JP Morgan
Best Arranger of Leveraged Loans
BNP Paribas
Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
Best Arranger of M&A Loans
Bank of America
Citigroup
JP Morgan
Best Arranger of Project Finance Loans
Crédit Agricole
Santander
SMBC
Société Générale
Best Arranger of Mid-cap Loans
BNP Paribas
Commerzbank
Crédit Agricole
Best Arranger of Infrastructure and Renewables Loans
Crédit Agricole
Santander
Société Générale
Best Secondary Loans House
BNP Paribas
Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
Morgan Stanley
Bank regional awards
Best Arranger of Western European Loans
BNP Paribas
Citigroup
Crédit Agricole
UniCredit
Best Arranger of Central and Eastern European Loans
ING
Raiffeisen Bank International
Société Générale
UniCredit
Best Arranger of Middle Eastern Loans
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
Citigroup
First Abu Dhabi Bank
HSBC
Best Arranger of African Loans
ABSA
Rand Merchant Bank
Standard Bank
Standard Chartered
Best Arranger of Asia Pacific Loans
HSBC
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
Standard Chartered
Best Arranger of UK and Irish Loans
Barclays
Citigroup
Lloyds
NatWest
Best Arranger of French Loans
BNP Paribas
Crédit Agricole
Société Générale
Best Arranger of German, Swiss and Austrian Loans
Commerzbank
Deutsche Bank
UniCredit
Best Arranger of Italian Loans
Crédit Agricole
Intesa Sanpaolo
Mediobanca
UniCredit
Best Arranger of Iberian Loans
BBVA
CaixaBank
Santander
Best Arranger of Benelux Loans
ABN Amro
BNP Paribas
ING
Rabobank
Best Arranger of Nordic Loans
Danske Bank
DNB
Nordea
SEB
Best Arranger of Turkish Loans
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
Bank of America
Emirates NBD
Standard Chartered
BEST INVESTORS, ADVISERS AND LAW FIRMS
Best Corporate Finance Adviser
Deloitte
Evercore
Lazard
Rothschild
Best Law Firm for Syndicated Loans
Allen & Overy
Ashurst
Clifford Chance
Linklaters
Best Institutional Lender
Barings
CVC
ICG
M&G
MV Credit
Best Loan Restructuring Adviser
Alvarez & Marsal
Houlihan Lokey
Triton
Best Subordinated Debt Investor
Alcentra
Davidson Kempner
GIC
HIG
Indigo
MV Credit
Best Distressed Loan Investor
Cross Ocean
Strategic Value Partners
Triton
Best Global Private Debt Investor
Ares
Axa
Blackstone
MV Credit
Best Private Debt Investor for Western Europe
Arcmont
BlackRock
MV Credit
SUSTAINABLE LENDING AWARDS
Sustainability-Linked Loan of the Year
EasyJet
$1.75bn five year export credit facility and term loan
June 2023
Energias de Portugal
€3bn five year RCF to refinance 2018 facility
July 2023
Ørsted
€2bn three year RCF to refinance 2022 facility
September 2023
Porsche AG
€2.5bn five year RCF
June 2023
Best Arranger of Green and ESG-linked Loans in Western Europe
BNP Paribas
Crédit Agricole
ING
Société Générale
Best Arranger of Green and ESG-linked Loans in CEEMEA
ING
Standard Chartered
Most Innovative Bank for ESG lending
BNP Paribas
Crédit Agricole
Natixis
Best Private Equity House Issuer of Green and ESG-Linked Loans
CVC
EQT
Most Innovative Private Equity House for ESG
CVC
EQT
Most Influential Investor in Sustainability-Linked Loans
Blackstone
La Banque Postale Asset Management
M&G
Tikehau
PRIVATE DEBT AWARDS
Schuldschein of the Year
Fresenius
€850m sustainability-linked
May 2023
Porsche Automobil Holding SE
€2.7bn in eight fixed and floating rate tranches of three, five, seven and 10 years to refinance bridge loan for acquisition of shares in Porsche AG
February 2023
Groupe SEB
€650m
November 2023
International Schuldschein of the Year
Arla Foods
€350m
ČEZ
€500m
December 2022
Danish Crown
€400m
May 2023
Groupe SEB
€650m
November 2023
Best Arranger of Schuldscheine
Commerzbank
LBBW
Raiffeisen Bank International
Best Arranger of International Schuldscheine
BNP Paribas
HSBC
ING
UniCredit
Best Schuldschein Law Firm
Dentons
Linklaters
White & Case
US Private Placement of the Year
Benderson Development
$520m
September 2023
Blue Owl Capital
$1.3bn
September 2023
Calvin Capital
£325m
April 2023
Ferrero
$1bn-equivalent
June 2023
Forth Ports
£275m
February 2023
Best US Private Placement Agent
Bank of America
Citigroup
JP Morgan
NatWest
Euro Private Placement of the Year
Rémy Cointreau
€380m
September 2023