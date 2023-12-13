Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Debt Award Nominations 2023
GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Polls and Awards

Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Debt Award Nominations 2023

GlobalCapital
December 13, 2023 05:28 PM
gc-loan-awards-article-banner.png

GlobalCapital presents the nominations for its 21st annual Awards for the loan, leveraged finance and private debt markets.

Loans for BAE Systems, BHP Billiton, Messer, Smurfit Kappa and Vantage Towers have been nominated for Deal of the Year in GlobalCapital's Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Debt Awards 2023.

GlobalCapital is pleased to announce the nominations today: they are displayed below. As for the past 20 years, the Awards are the only ones for the loan and private debt markets based directly on the views of market participants.

We conducted an online poll in November, for deals and market performance in the period November 16, 2022 to November 15, 2023.

The winners will be announced at our Awards Dinner in London on February 21.

GlobalCapital thanks all who voted and congratulates all the nominees.

For details on attending the dinner, please contact Jack Thomson, publisher, on jack.thomson@globalcapital.com

If you have any questions about the Awards, please contact Jon Hay, corporate finance and sustainability editor, on jon.hay@globalcapital.com, or Sophie Astles, awards editor, at sophie.astles@globalcapital.com.


DEALS OF THE YEAR

Deal of the Year

BAE Systems

$5.5bn bridge for acquisition of Ball Aerospace & Technologies, £2bn RCF

September 2023

BHP Billiton

$5bn bridge for acquisition of Oz Minerals

February 2023

Messer

€4.14bn-equivalent loans for acquisition by GIC

May 2023

Smurfit Kappa

$11bn bridge for acquisition of WestRock

September 2023

Vantage Towers

€6.98bn term loans and RCF to support acquisition by Vodafone, KKR and GIM

March 2023

Leveraged Loan of the Year

Action Nederland

€3bn amend and extend

April 2023

Cooper Consumer Health

€1.105bn term loan B for the LBO of Viatris by CVC, Charterhouse and Avista

November 2023

Software AG

$1.22bn term loan Bs and RCF for LBO by Silver Lake Group

August 2023

Worldpay

$5.735bn term loan Bs for LBO by GTCR Golder Rauner

September 2023

M&A Loan of the Year

BAE Systems

$5.5bn bridge for acquisition of Ball Aerospace & Technologies, £2bn RCF

September 2023

BHP Billiton

$5bn bridge for acquisition of Oz Minerals

February 2023

Messer

€4.14bn-equivalent loans for acquisition by GIC

May 2023

Smurfit Kappa

$11bn bridge for acquisition of WestRock

September 2023

Emerging Market Loan of the Year

Akbank

$265.5m and €318.5m sustainability-linked term loans

October 2023

AviLease

(owned by Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia)

$2.1bn term loan

August 2023

Sasol

$2.969bn term loan and RCF

April 2023

Infrastructure Finance Loan of the Year

Frøy

Nkr6.05bn term loan, capex facility and RCF for LBO by Goldman Sachs Asset Management

June 2023

National Gas Transmission

£3.378bn term loans and RCF for acquisition of majority stake in National Grid Gas by consortium led by Macquarie and British Columbia Investment Management Corp

January 2023

Vantage Towers

€6.98bn term loans and RCF to support acquisition by Vodafone, KKR and GIM

March 2023

Renewables Loan of the Year

Baltic Power

€4.394bn term loans and LC facilities to finance offshore wind development by PKN Orlen

September 2023

Finerge

€2.296bn term loans, capex facility, guarantee facility and RCF to refinance 2019 facility

March 2023

Moray West Holdings

£450m bridge facility to finance offshore wind project in Firth of Moray

December 2022

REGIONAL DEALS OF THE YEAR

Central and Eastern European Deal of the Year

Baltic Power

€4.394bn term loans and LC facilities to finance offshore wind development by PKN Orlen

September 2023

Energetický a Průmyslový Holding

€3.845bn term loans and RCFs to refinance 2021 facility

June 2023

Middle Eastern Deal of the Year

AviLease

(owned by Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia)

$2.1bn one year term loan

August 2023

DAE

$1.6bn term loans and RCFs to refinance 2019 facility

September 2023

Investcorp

$459m and €132m four year RCFs for refinancing

March 2023

African Deal of the Year

Bidvest

€750m term loan and RCF to refinance 2021 facility and for acquisitions

June 2023

Sasol

$2.969bn term loan and RCF

April 2023

UK and Irish Deal of the Year

BAE Systems

$5.5bn bridge for acquisition of Ball Aerospace & Technologies, £2bn RCF

September 2023

BHP Billiton

$5bn bridge for acquisition of Oz Minerals

February 2023

National Gas Transmission

£3.378bn term loans and RCF for acquisition of majority stake in National Grid Gas by consortium led by Macquarie and British Columbia Investment Management Corp

January 2023

Smurfit Kappa

$11bn bridge loan for acquisition of WestRock

September 2023

French Deal of the Year

Air France-KLM

€1.2bn RCF

April 2023

Pluxee

€2.1bn for demerger from Sodexo

October 2023

Teleperformance

€2.05bn bridge and term loan for acquisition of Majorel

May 2023

Veolia Environnement

€4.5bn five year RCF to refinance 2015 facility

March 2023

German, Swiss and Austrian Deal of the Year

Deutsche Börse

€3.9bn bridge for the acquisition of SimCorp

April 2023

Messer

€4.14bn-equivalent loans for acquisition by GIC

May 2023

RWE

€5bn RCF to refinance 2022 facility and for general purposes

July 2023

Schaeffler

€3.45bn financing package for takeover offer for Vitesco Technologies

November 2023

Italian Deal of the Year

Ferrero

€2bn term loan

January 2023

Italo-Nuovo Trasporto Viaggiatori

€1.4bn term loan and RCF to refinance 2019 facility

July 2023

Prysmian

€1bn RCF to refinance 2019 facility

June 2023

Iberian Deal of the Year

Energias de Portugal

€3bn RCF to refinance 2018 facility

July 2023

Gestamp Automoción

€1.7bn term loan and RCF to refinance 2020 facility

May 2023

Másmóvil Ibercom

€4.25bn term loan A add-on to 2020 facility to support acquisition of Orange Espagne

December 2022

Werfen

€1.92bn term loan and bridge for acquisition of Immucor

November 2022

Benelux Deal of the Year

Fluxys Belgium

€500m term loans for acquisition of Open Grid Europe

January 2023

Solvay and Syensqo

€2.9bn bridge loans and €2.5bn RCFs for separation of companies

October-November 2023

Tennet

€8bn term loan

May 2023

Viterra

$5.1bn RCFs

May 2023

Nordic Deal of the Year

Ørsted

€2bn RCF to refinance 2022 facility

September 2023

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum

€1.49bn-equivalent loan package for acquisition of CTI BioPharma

June 2023

Vattenfall

€3bn RCF

March 2023

Volvo

€2bn RCF to refinance 2017 facility

March 2023

Turkish Deal of the Year

Akbank

$265.5m and €318.5m sustainability-linked term loans

October 2023

Türkiye Varlık Fonu

(Turkey Wealth Fund)

€790m term loan

March 2023

Ülker Bisküvi

€183m-equivalent sustainability-linked term loans

March 2023

Bank awards

Loan House of the Year

BNP Paribas

Citigroup

Crédit Agricole

Deutsche Bank

JP Morgan

Best Arranger of Leveraged Loans

BNP Paribas

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan

Best Arranger of M&A Loans

Bank of America

Citigroup

JP Morgan

Best Arranger of Project Finance Loans

Crédit Agricole

Santander

SMBC

Société Générale

Best Arranger of Mid-cap Loans

BNP Paribas

Commerzbank

Crédit Agricole

Best Arranger of Infrastructure and Renewables Loans

Crédit Agricole

Santander

Société Générale

Best Secondary Loans House

BNP Paribas

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan

Morgan Stanley

Bank regional awards

Best Arranger of Western European Loans

BNP Paribas

Citigroup

Crédit Agricole

UniCredit

Best Arranger of Central and Eastern European Loans

ING

Raiffeisen Bank International

Société Générale

UniCredit

Best Arranger of Middle Eastern Loans

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank

Citigroup

First Abu Dhabi Bank

HSBC

Best Arranger of African Loans

ABSA

Rand Merchant Bank

Standard Bank

Standard Chartered

Best Arranger of Asia Pacific Loans

HSBC

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Standard Chartered

Best Arranger of UK and Irish Loans

Barclays

Citigroup

Lloyds

NatWest

Best Arranger of French Loans

BNP Paribas

Crédit Agricole

Société Générale

Best Arranger of German, Swiss and Austrian Loans

Commerzbank

Deutsche Bank

UniCredit

Best Arranger of Italian Loans

Crédit Agricole

Intesa Sanpaolo

Mediobanca

UniCredit

Best Arranger of Iberian Loans

BBVA

CaixaBank

Santander

Best Arranger of Benelux Loans

ABN Amro

BNP Paribas

ING

Rabobank

Best Arranger of Nordic Loans

Danske Bank

DNB

Nordea

SEB

Best Arranger of Turkish Loans

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank

Bank of America

Emirates NBD

Standard Chartered

BEST INVESTORS, ADVISERS AND LAW FIRMS

Best Corporate Finance Adviser

Deloitte

Evercore

Lazard

Rothschild

Best Law Firm for Syndicated Loans

Allen & Overy

Ashurst

Clifford Chance

Linklaters

Best Institutional Lender

Barings

CVC

ICG

M&G

MV Credit

Best Loan Restructuring Adviser

Alvarez & Marsal

Houlihan Lokey

Triton

Best Subordinated Debt Investor

Alcentra

Davidson Kempner

GIC

HIG

Indigo

MV Credit

Best Distressed Loan Investor

Cross Ocean

Strategic Value Partners

Triton

Best Global Private Debt Investor

Ares

Axa

Blackstone

MV Credit

Best Private Debt Investor for Western Europe

Arcmont

BlackRock

MV Credit

SUSTAINABLE LENDING AWARDS

Sustainability-Linked Loan of the Year

EasyJet

$1.75bn five year export credit facility and term loan

June 2023

Energias de Portugal

€3bn five year RCF to refinance 2018 facility

July 2023

Ørsted

€2bn three year RCF to refinance 2022 facility

September 2023

Porsche AG

€2.5bn five year RCF

June 2023

Best Arranger of Green and ESG-linked Loans in Western Europe

BNP Paribas

Crédit Agricole

ING

Société Générale

Best Arranger of Green and ESG-linked Loans in CEEMEA

ING

Standard Chartered

Most Innovative Bank for ESG lending

BNP Paribas

Crédit Agricole

Natixis

Best Private Equity House Issuer of Green and ESG-Linked Loans

CVC

EQT

Most Innovative Private Equity House for ESG

CVC

EQT

Most Influential Investor in Sustainability-Linked Loans

Blackstone

La Banque Postale Asset Management

M&G

Tikehau

PRIVATE DEBT AWARDS

Schuldschein of the Year

Fresenius

€850m sustainability-linked

May 2023

Porsche Automobil Holding SE

€2.7bn in eight fixed and floating rate tranches of three, five, seven and 10 years to refinance bridge loan for acquisition of shares in Porsche AG

February 2023

Groupe SEB

€650m

November 2023

International Schuldschein of the Year

Arla Foods

€350m

ČEZ

€500m

December 2022

Danish Crown

€400m

May 2023

Groupe SEB

€650m

November 2023

Best Arranger of Schuldscheine

Commerzbank

LBBW

Raiffeisen Bank International

Best Arranger of International Schuldscheine

BNP Paribas

HSBC

ING

UniCredit

Best Schuldschein Law Firm

Dentons

Linklaters

White & Case

US Private Placement of the Year

Benderson Development

$520m

September 2023

Blue Owl Capital

$1.3bn

September 2023

Calvin Capital

£325m

April 2023

Ferrero

$1bn-equivalent

June 2023

Forth Ports

£275m

February 2023

Best US Private Placement Agent

Bank of America

Citigroup

JP Morgan

NatWest

Euro Private Placement of the Year

Rémy Cointreau

€380m

September 2023

Topics

Loan AwardsSyndicated LoansLevFin Leveraged LoansLevFinEmerging Market LoansGreen and Social Bonds
G
GlobalCapital

Related articles
Gift this article

As a premium subscriber, you can gift this article for free

You have 10 article gifts to share each month