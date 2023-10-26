GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings

Issue 1829

Top Stories
Corporate Bonds
Funding freeze for real estate sector deepens
Office chair and boxes in empty office
Leader
Public Sector
Supras and agencies

KommuneKredit makes green foray into dollar market

Electric ferry in Copenhagen, Denmark
Addison Gong, October 26, 2023
Supras and agencies
Bpifrance to double ESG issuance after social debut
Addison Gong, October 25, 2023
Sub-sovereigns
Land NRW scoops €3.7bn of orders for first trade in six months
Georgie Lee, October 24, 2023
GC View
Big three upgrade a game changer for Greek bond market
Georgie Lee, October 24, 2023
Financial Institutions
GC View

Simple doc tweak can unlock Japan to (some) foreign banks

Japan, Tokyo, Honshu Island: Maneki neko at Gotoku-ji, a temple dedicated to the "maneki neko" lucky beckoning cats, in the district of Setagaya. A co
Atanas Dinov, October 24, 2023
Senior Debt
DNB makes ‘strong statement’ with €750m senior sale
Atanas Dinov, October 24, 2023
Senior Debt
Nationwide hits ‘sweet spot’ with €1.25bn senior three year
Sarah Ainsworth, October 25, 2023
Primary Market Monitor
Senior FIG sales take impact of rates vol and Middle East war
Sarah Ainsworth, October 24, 2023
FIG
Name and age matter in jittery FIG primary market
Sarah Ainsworth, October 26, 2023
Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Italian covered bond issuers grow mindful of BTP widening

Logo of the UniCredit Group, in Villach, Carinthia, Austria, Europe
Bill Thornhill, October 26, 2023
Covered Bonds
Covered bond issuers bide their time as ECB ‘game changer’ awaits
Bill Thornhill, October 25, 2023
Covered Bonds
Helaba and SpareBank 1 help clear the way for covered bonds
Bill Thornhill, October 24, 2023
Covered Bonds
Covered bond pipeline fills up as ‘busier’ November looms
Atanas Dinov, October 23, 2023
Covered Bonds
Raising Rates: oversized EU auction dampens sentiment, 10 year next
Bill Thornhill, October 24, 2023
Securitization
ABS East 2023

New investors in MM CLOs struggling with teething problems

MicrosoftTeams-image (11).png
Tom Lemmon, October 24, 2023
ABS East 2023
FIIN to launch CFA-style program for securitization professionals
Tom Lemmon, October 25, 2023
RMBS
US CRT growth likely to start with smaller banks
Kunyi Yang, October 24, 2023
CLOs
Permira CLO underscores extent of primary market spread widening in Europe
Victoria Thiele, October 26, 2023
ABS
Jump in retained European ABS puzzles forecasters
George Smith, October 26, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

IG corporates face rough November for issuance

Dark storm clouds over Ha Tinh, Vietnam, as a lightning storm approaches
Mike Turner, October 26, 2023
Corporate Bonds
APA Infrastructure readies debut in ‘really cheap’ hybrid market
Mike Turner, October 25, 2023
GC View
Rudderless corporate bond market finally finds direction
Mike Turner, October 24, 2023
Corporate Bonds
FCC Medio Ambiente goes slow to lift €600m in bruised market
Mike Turner, October 24, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Rising rates ‘kill corporate enthusiasm’ to print bonds
Mike Turner, October 23, 2023
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Saudi Electricity gets $3bn loan from four banks as capex grows

Saudi Electricity company 25Oct23 575x375.png
Ana Fati, October 25, 2023
Syndicated Loans
BB Energy ups digital borrowing base to $600m after oil hits low
Ana Fati, October 24, 2023
Syndicated Loans
Trafigura ups Asian loans to $2.7bn, tightens pricing
Ana Fati, October 23, 2023
ABS East 2023
Janus Henderson eyes bigger share of CLO primary as ETF hits critical mass
Victoria Thiele, October 24, 2023
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

CEEMEA bond issuers pounce on brief period of respite

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. 06th Aug, 2023. Qasr Al Watan, Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, UAE, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by DPPA/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News
George Collard, October 26, 2023
Emerging Markets
BGK army bond marches up in secondary
Francesca Young, October 26, 2023
EM Middle East
Mamoura bond shows Gulf credit’s resilience to MidEast war
George Collard, October 26, 2023
CEE
Türk Eximbank taps sovereign-thirsty investors
George Collard, October 25, 2023
Asia
Change sparks sophistication in Asia ESG bond market
Rashmi Kumar, October 26, 2023
Equity
Equity

Healthy Middle East IPO pipeline leans on growing local support in tough markets

Dubai Burj Khalifa Downtown aerial view photography UAE
Gaia Freydefont, October 26, 2023
ABBs-Block Trades
Prosafe increases equity steeply with Nkr350m share sale
Gaia Freydefont, October 26, 2023
Equity IPOs
Record IPO a big step in Omani diversification push
Gaia Freydefont, October 24, 2023
Equity IPOs
UK ECM in ‘despair’ as CAB Payments shares fall 80% since IPO
Aidan Gregory, October 24, 2023
Equity-Linked
Conditions right, where are the issuers? EMEA convertible bankers baffled
Aidan Gregory, October 24, 2023
People and Markets
People and Markets

Imminent UK bonus cap change splits market

bonus pound.jpg
John Crabb, October 25, 2023
Technology
New kids on the block(chain): capital markets fintech upstarts
John Crabb, October 26, 2023
People News
Pick steps up as bankers praise succession plan
David Rothnie, October 26, 2023
People and Markets
Santander loses syndicate banker to Aramco
Francesca Young, October 26, 2023
Equity People and Markets
Deutsche Numis under gun to perform in milky UK market
John Crabb, October 24, 2023
Southpaw
Southpaw

Orcel delivers Alpha as UniCredit mission continues

orcel new pic.jpg
David Rothnie, October 26, 2023