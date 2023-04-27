GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Issue 1803

FIG
UniCredit’s early AT1 call boosts confidence in bank capital
UniCredit Tower in the Porta Nuova District, Milan, Lombardy, Italy. Exterior view of curved glass facade of the tallest building in Italy.
Leader
Public Sector
Supras and agencies

SSA issuers view market through new post-QE lens

EU_flags_Adobe
Addison Gong, April 27, 2023
KfW draws big oversubscription for tap of ‘popular’ five year
Georgie Lee, April 27, 2023
Sovereigns
UPDATE Finland sails through as Unedic attracts huge book on busy day
Addison Gong, April 26, 2023
Sovereigns
UK grabs €4.5bn in latest syndication as remit revised down
Georgie Lee, April 26, 2023
Sovereigns
Germany raises €5.25bn with first green Bund of 2023
Georgie Lee, April 25, 2023
Financial Institutions
Regional US banks face funding test as neighbours breeze through bond sales

First Republic Bank, 442 6th Avenue, New York, NYC storefront photo of a bank branch in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Manhattan
David Rothnie, April 27, 2023
Regulatory Capital
NN Group surprises with popular green tier two
Frank Jackman, April 25, 2023
Senior Debt
Bankinter brings in demand for senior return
Frank Jackman, April 24, 2023
Senior Debt
BNS, Santander Consumer Finance approach weaker senior market
Atanas Dinov, April 26, 2023
Senior Debt
Infrequent issuers Raiffeisen Schweiz, LBP keep senior investors glued
Atanas Dinov, April 25, 2023
Nordic issuers plan longer covered bonds

Sparebank 1 HiRes 575
Bill Thornhill, April 27, 2023
Covered Bonds
LF Hyp finds duration by being transparent on size
Bill Thornhill, April 26, 2023
Covered Bonds
Swedish scarcity boosts SCBC’s covered bond appeal
Bill Thornhill, April 25, 2023
Covered Bonds
Short maturity lures buyers to LBBW public sector Pfandbrief
Atanas Dinov, April 24, 2023
Covered Bonds
Covered bond issuers use ECB meet as latest excuse to dodge duration
Bill Thornhill, April 27, 2023
Securitization
EBA consultation hints at a softer stance on securitization

Eurotower, headquarters of the Single Banking Supervision Mechanism, SSM, with Euro symbol, Frankfurt am Main, Hesse, Germany
George Smith, April 27, 2023
RMBS
Issuers looking to move quickly amid volatility, says Belmont Green CFO
George Smith, April 25, 2023
GC View
The office is not dead, long live the office
Kunyi Yang, April 26, 2023
ABS
EU ABS investors get picky as spreads go tighter
George Smith, April 27, 2023
ABS
Carvana gets strong demand on subprime comeback
Ayse Kelce, April 26, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Away advantage lifts Telstra as Carrefour Banque plods home

November 14, 2022, Brazil. In this photo illustration the Telstr
Mike Turner, April 26, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Fat new issue premium gets Vår Energi an increase on euro debut
Mike Turner, April 26, 2023
GC View
IG corporates will avoid their year of misery
Mike Turner, April 25, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Philip Morris lights up supply surge
David Rothnie, April 27, 2023
Asia
Offshore RMB bonds hit new highs as issuers flock to FTZ market
Rashmi Kumar, April 27, 2023
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Bank funding costs hobble already dawdling loan market

People at pedestrian crossing waiting for the green light. Berlin, Germany.
Marta Imarisio, April 27, 2023
LevFin
As M&A resumes, levloans and private debt prepare for battle
Oscar Laurikka, April 27, 2023
Syndicated Loans
Schuldschein set for hot mid-May as deals are increased
Marta Imarisio, April 25, 2023
Syndicated Loans
Investec scales back oversubscribed loan at competitive margin
Marta Imarisio, April 26, 2023
GC View
Levfin M&A supply is out there, it just needs a confidence boost
Marta Imarisio, April 25, 2023
Emerging Markets
The price ain’t right: eager EM corp issuers baulk at high coupon bar

GC1803 Deal cartoon2.jpg
George Collard, April 28, 2023
EM LatAm
Dormant LatAm corporates edging closer to dollar return
Oliver West, April 27, 2023
EM LatAm
Enap leaves no juice on bond return
Oliver West, April 27, 2023
Africa
Sasol opens the door for other CEEMEA corps with new issue
George Collard, April 27, 2023
CEE
Primary market for CEE banks comes back to life with Banca Transilvania
George Collard, April 24, 2023
Equity
Focus in ECM shifts to growth equity raises away from recaps

Person holding smartphone with logo of German packaging company Gerresheimer AG on screen in front of website. Focus on phone display.
Aidan Gregory, April 27, 2023
Equity IPOs
Lottomatica to price €600m IPO at bottom of the range
Aidan Gregory, April 27, 2023
Equity IPOs
Bewi Invest raises Nkr643m ahead of listing
Victoria Thiele, April 26, 2023
ABBs-Block Trades
Secret seller offloads Centrica shares
Aidan Gregory, April 25, 2023
Equity People and Markets
Evercore picks Goldman veteran as new EMEA ECM head
Aidan Gregory, April 24, 2023
People and Markets
MUFG and Origin collaborate to automate equity-linked note docs

MUFG_Adobe_575x375_24November2020
John Crabb, April 25, 2023
People and Markets
SMBC expands Jefferies alliance into US investment grade, equities
John Crabb, April 27, 2023
GC View
EM People and Markets
StanChart hires Eisele for LatAm build-out
Oliver West, April 21, 2023
People News
Santander MTN head leaves
Atanas Dinov, April 25, 2023
Southpaw
Barclays hire shows UBS’s CS integration will be long and painful

Logos of Swiss banks UBS and Credit Suisse are seen in Zurich, Switzerland March 20, 2023. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
David Rothnie, April 27, 2023