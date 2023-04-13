GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Issue 1801

Top Stories
Corporate Bonds
'Tsunami’ of hybrid calls headed for corporate bond market
Large waves and woman
Leader
Public Sector
Sovereigns

UK embarks on big funding task as govvies learn to live without QE

Aerial view of London cityscape and river, England
Georgie Lee, April 13, 2023
Supras and agencies
NWB maxes size despite tight pricing
Addison Gong, April 13, 2023
Supras and agencies
Dexia returns to benchmark funding after 15 months
Addison Gong, April 13, 2023
Supras and agencies
Juicy initial spread draws investors to OMERS return
Addison Gong, April 13, 2023
Supras and agencies
BNG attracts strong demand in euros as key inflation data released
Georgie Lee, April 12, 2023
Financial Institutions
FIG

Spring comes to senior FIG market

Man looking out through wheat and canola gields in Spring. Near Dugald, Manitoba, Canada
Atanas Dinov, April 13, 2023
Senior Debt
ABN Amro and Crédit Agricole score size in euro senior
Frank Jackman, April 13, 2023
Senior Debt
Tight KBC holdco ‘exceeds expectations’
Frank Jackman, April 12, 2023
Regulatory Capital
Generali prices tier two through fair value
Atanas Dinov, April 13, 2023
Senior Debt
MUFG reopens US bank market ahead of earnings
David Rothnie, April 13, 2023
Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Reopening of long end to spur record covered bond issuance by €40bn

long term versus short term HiRes 575
Bill Thornhill, April 13, 2023
Covered Bonds
Investors swoon to Commerzbank Pfandbrief
Bill Thornhill, April 13, 2023
Covered Bonds
Covered bond issuers pile up and pay up
Bill Thornhill, April 12, 2023
Covered Bonds
CCDJ beats rush of covered bond issuers to primary punch
Bill Thornhill, April 11, 2023
Covered Bonds
Investors hungry for Takarek Mortgage Bank’s green covered bonds
Bill Thornhill, April 13, 2023
Securitization
Securitization

TRS sector offers rare ray of light in European ABS

Panama Canal, Panama - March 17, 2014: A cargo ship in the Miraflores Locks in the Panama Canal, in Panama
George Smith, April 13, 2023
RMBS
RMBS to brush off uptick in negative home equity
Kunyi Yang, April 14, 2023
ABS
Top-heavy US ABS demand hurting issuance volumes
Ayse Kelce, April 13, 2023
ABS
Crédit Agricole heads up busy week with consumer loan ABS
George Smith, April 11, 2023
CMBS
DB conduit deal keeps CMBS ticking
Kunyi Yang, April 10, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Hera market re-opener pays zero concession

Hera_from company website_Apr23.jpg
Mike Turner, April 13, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Aroundtown intends but can’t guarantee to pay next hybrid coupon
Mike Turner, April 13, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Australian companies mandate as good vibes continue after Easter
Mike Turner, April 11, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Walmart rides inflation high with $5bn shopping spree
David Rothnie, April 13, 2023
Green and Social Bonds and Loans
IFAD issues first euro bond despite volatile markets
Jon Hay, April 11, 2023
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Responsible Investment

New standard devised to answer SLB greenwashing fears

Molten hot steel from Alamy 13Apr23 575x375
Jon Hay, April 13, 2023
Asia
China's property issuers find new funding channels as woes persist
Rashmi Kumar, April 13, 2023
Syndicated Loans
No respite for dry levfin market as investors predict recession
Marta Imarisio, April 13, 2023
Emerging Market Loans
Akbank notches debut syndicated social loan from Turkey
George Collard, April 13, 2023
Syndicated Loans
Dürr combines green and KPI linkage in Schuldschein
Marta Imarisio, April 12, 2023
Emerging Markets
EM LatAm

Banco do Brasil follows sovereign to nudge LatAm optimism higher

New Banco do Brasil President Tarciana Medeiros speaks during her inauguration ceremony in Brasilia, Brazil January 16, 2023. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Oliver West, April 13, 2023
Emerging Markets
Three from CEEMEA move in post-CPI spree
Francesca Young, April 13, 2023
Emerging Markets
Hope for EM restructurings as China mulls multilateral compromise
George Collard, April 12, 2023
GC View
A different way to reopen the CEEMEA bond market
Francesca Young, April 11, 2023
EM People and Markets
BBVA hires LatAm corporate bond trader
Oliver West, April 05, 2023
Equity
Follow-ons and Rights issues

Técnicas Reunida plans to raise €150m for energy transition projects

Spain, wind farm at sunset
Aidan Gregory, April 11, 2023
Equity IPOs
ECM bankers eye post-Easter market resurrection
Aidan Gregory, April 13, 2023
Equity IPOs
Debt and valuation will make or break Lottomatica’s IPO, sources say
Victoria Thiele, April 13, 2023
ABBs-Block Trades
KKR offloads Flutter Entertainment stake after stock surges
Aidan Gregory, April 12, 2023
Equity IPOs
Lottomatica aims for €2.7bn valuation with IPO
Victoria Thiele, April 13, 2023
People and Markets
People and Markets

Deutsche hires Credit Suisse M&A head

Deutsche Bank London - a woman walk past the London offices of Deutsche Bank in the Square Mile, London's Financial District.
David Rothnie, April 12, 2023
Equity People and Markets
Mercier departs UBS after 13 years
Aidan Gregory, April 12, 2023
GC View
Social media storms are the result, not the cause of market anxiety
John Crabb, April 11, 2023
People and Markets
BNPP USA shuffles senior leadership
John Crabb, April 13, 2023
Southpaw
Southpaw

Middle East investors learn hard lesson from CS debacle

Saudi financial district, Riyadh
David Rothnie, April 13, 2023
GC Podcast