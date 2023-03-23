Issue 1798
Top Stories
-
Overlap between banks is tempting to rivals, as UBS works out new strategy
-
CS staffers keep an eye out for new jobs while waiting on merger strategy
-
With cases expected on four fronts, the technicalities of Swiss banking law will be publicly aired over the coming years and months
-
Market can expect shorter dated deals with limited new issue concessions as European Union taps longer as usual
Leader
-
Credit Suisse tier one capital holders should stop complaining
-
When the storm comes, capital instruments are chaff in the wind
Public Sector
Financial Institutions and Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets
GC Podcast