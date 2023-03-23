GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Issue 1798

Top Stories
Regulatory Capital
AT1 market survives, but is limping on crutches
Credit Suisse Building in Geneva
Leader
Public Sector
Sub-sovereigns

Saxony collects €500m as SSA market waits for EU’s ‘icebreaker’

High angle view of New Town Hall in Leipzig city
Georgie Lee, March 21, 2023
EM LatAm
Fonplata eyes MTN shelf after Japan debut
Oliver West, March 23, 2023
The Sustainable Economy
World Bank gets price tension for Chile with cat bond/reinsurance deal
Jon Hay, March 20, 2023
CEE Bonds
Ukraine secures $15bn as IMF changes tack
George Collard, March 22, 2023
Polls and Awards
GlobalCapital Bond Awards 2023: the poll is open
Jon Hay, March 22, 2023
Financial Institutions and Covered Bonds
Senior Debt

UBS extends ‘polite gesture’ to investors in €2.75bn holdco buyback

GlobalCapital UBS tender 001.jpg
Atanas Dinov, March 22, 2023
FIG
Encouraging signs boost expectations for ‘100%’ FIG re-opening next week
Atanas Dinov, March 23, 2023
Senior Debt
Insurance companies return to revive US FIG issuance
David Rothnie, March 23, 2023
Senior Debt
Basler Kantonalbank prints tight Swiss market re-opener
Frank Jackman, March 22, 2023
Senior Debt
Foreign banks could capitalise on CS rout in Swissie bonds
Frank Jackman, March 20, 2023
Securitization
ABS

Ford leads way as ABS market springs back to life

Ford Sign, Outside a Dealership. Oxford, United Kingdom.
Ayse Kelce, March 23, 2023
CMBS
Tighter CRE lending creates opportunity for CMBS — if it's up to the task
Kunyi Yang, March 23, 2023
CMBS
European CMBS faces refi challenge amid liquidity question
George Smith, March 20, 2023
ABS
Entergy Louisiana raises $1.49bn amid slow week in ABS
Ayse Kelce, March 22, 2023
CMBS
Freddie Mac prices CMBS deal amid market lull
Kunyi Yang, March 21, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

VW gets corporate bond market's engine purring again

Volkswagen VW car logo from Adobe 30Mar20 575x375
Mike Turner, March 23, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Calm returns as spread between financial and corporate CDS shrinks
Mike Turner, March 21, 2023
Corporate Bonds
IG corporates face paying chunky concessions
Mike Turner, March 22, 2023
LevFin
Banks spot window to launch Schaeffler SLB
Oscar Laurikka, March 23, 2023
People and Markets
AlbaCore deal shows investor appetite for alternatives despite volatility
Oscar Laurikka, March 23, 2023
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
LevFin

Arrow exceeds target for second fund, eyes southern Europe distress

Person holding smartphone with logo of British investment company Arrow Global Group Plc on screen in front of website. Focus on phone display.
Marta Imarisio, March 23, 2023
LevFin
Ineos pulls €820m levloan amid Credit Suisse turmoil
Marta Imarisio, March 21, 2023
Syndicated Loans
IG loan market calm amid banking crisis
Marta Imarisio, March 22, 2023
People News
Morgan Stanley leveraged finance MD resigns
Francesca Young, March 21, 2023
People and Markets
SEB hires head of loan syndicate and sales from rival
Marta Imarisio, March 20, 2023
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Only the brave — CEEMEA issuers size up bond market return

Hagia Sophia in sunny autumn day from Sultanahmet Park in Istanbul, Turkey
George Collard, March 23, 2023
EM LatAm
Panama to encourage LatAm sovs but corps stay shy
Oliver West, March 23, 2023
Emerging Markets
Emerging markets are insulated from AT1 panic
Francesca Young, March 20, 2023
EM LatAm
Panama picks strong day for surprise LatAm re-opening
Oliver West, March 22, 2023
EM People and Markets
New York syndicate MD leaves BofA
Oliver West, March 20, 2023
Equity
Equity-Linked

ECM stands by as cost of borrowing forces companies to look for alternatives

US Federal Reserve Board Building (the Fed), Washington, D.C., USA
Aidan Gregory, March 23, 2023
Follow-ons and Rights issues
Helvetia and Alimak succeed with rights issues in volatile market
Victoria Thiele, March 23, 2023
Equity IPOs
OK Mobility works with Rothschild to prepare Spanish IPO
Victoria Thiele, March 22, 2023
Equity-Linked
Wendel restarts ECM with €750m exchangeable into Bureau Veritas
Aidan Gregory, March 22, 2023
Equity People and Markets
Credit Suisse deal offers UBS one more chance for ECM revival
Aidan Gregory, March 20, 2023
People and Markets
People and Markets

AlbaCore deal shows investor appetite for alternatives despite volatility

Freshly caught Albacore tuna on the hands of a local fisherman. Beach, sea and palm trees in the background.
Oscar Laurikka, March 23, 2023
People and Markets
Swiss rescue restates the case for banking consolidation
David Rothnie, March 21, 2023
People and Markets
UBS could enter corporate finance top five after CS rescue
David Rothnie, March 20, 2023
EM People and Markets
New York syndicate MD leaves BofA
Oliver West, March 20, 2023
People News
Citi crowns M&A co-heads
Francesca Young, March 22, 2023
Southpaw
Southpaw

Stick or twist? UBS faces corporate finance dilemma

Logos of Swiss banks UBS and Credit Suisse are seen in Zurich, Switzerland March 20, 2023. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
David Rothnie, March 23, 2023
GC Podcast