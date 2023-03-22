GlobalCapital Bond Awards 2023: the poll is open
Market participants invited to choose the outstanding borrowers and banks
GlobalCapital today launches the poll to decide its Bond Awards 2023. We invite you to vote for the borrowers, banks, investors, law firms and rating agencies that have most impressed you for their acumen, dedication and innovation.
Key information
Awarded every year since 2008 — in bullish market conditions and, as at present, times of market stress — the GlobalCapital Bond Awards are the only Awards dedicated to the international bond markets which are determined by a poll of market participants. This means they reflect the opinion of the market on which participants have contributed most to sustaining and advancing it.
We believe this is a valuable process of self-reflection and encourage you to share your market knowledge and expertise by voting in our poll.
The Awards are for performance in the year April 1 2022 to March 31 2023.
The online poll is planned to be open until April 6 at this address. The winners will be announced at our gala Awards Dinner in London on Wednesday June 21. As last year, this coincides with the Global Borrowers’ and Bond Investors’ Forum.
A full list of the Awards categories is below, and below that the Rules of the Poll.
How the poll works
The principle of the poll is that borrowers vote for the best banks and bankers, and banks vote for the best borrowers and funding officials. Other market participants can vote for both. No firm can vote for itself.
They have four sections, for Supranational, Sovereign and Agency bonds, Financial Institution bonds, Corporate bonds and Emerging Market bonds.
In the Emerging Market Awards, banks as well as borrowers are invited to vote for the best banks, though they cannot vote for themselves.
In each section, as well as the borrower and bank Awards, there are Awards for the best investors, rating agency, law firm, technology platform and second opinion provider.
In each Award category, one vote is allowed per institution, so we invite you to co-ordinate with colleagues to avoid duplicate voting. If you don’t know whether someone else from your firm is voting, please get in touch with GlobalCapital and we will try and help you co-ordinate. If in doubt, please go ahead and vote — we can deal with any overlap later.
We will keep your votes entirely confidential and ask that you do the same. There should not be any discussion of how you plan to vote, or have voted, with anyone outside your firm. You are welcome to ask market contacts to vote for you, but you are not allowed to check that they have done so or offer any inducements.
If it seems like there are a lot of categories, please remember that this is a $4tr market and only a minority of categories will be relevant to you as a voter.
We hope you enjoy the Awards and thank you in advance for your support of them and for voting.
For any questions about the Awards please contact:
Awards research: Sophie Astles sophie.astles@delinian.com
Toby Fildes, managing editor, GlobalCapital, toby.fildes@globalcapital.com
SSA Awards: Addison Gong, SSA editor addison.gong@globalcapital.com, Georgie Lee, SSA reporter georgie.lee@globalcapital.com
FIG Awards: Atanas Dinov, FIG editor atanas.dinov@globalcapital.com,Frank Jackman, FIG deputy editor frank.jackman@globalcapital.com
Corporate Awards: Jon Hay, corporate bonds jon.hay@globalcapital.com
Emerging Market Awards: George Collard, Ceemea bonds george.collard@globalcapital.com,Oliver West, Latin American bonds oliver.west@globalcapital.com
GlobalCapital Bond Awards 2023
SUPRANATIONAL, SOVEREIGN AND AGENCY BOND AWARDS
SSA BORROWER AWARDS
Overall Most Impressive SSA Funding Team
Most Innovative SSA Issuer
Most Impressive SSA Issuer across Multiple Markets
Most Impressive SSA Issuer at Using New Bond Market Technology
Most Impressive SSA Issuer in Dollars
Most Impressive SSA Issuer in Euros
Most Impressive Sovereign Funding Team
Most Impressive Supranational Funding Team
Best Agency Funding Team with an Annual Borrowing Requirement of Over €30bn
Best Agency Funding Team with an Annual Borrowing Requirement of Under €30bn
Most Impressive State, Regional or Municipal Funding Team
Most Impressive Supranational ESG Bond Issuer
Most Impressive Government ESG Bond Issuer
Most Impressive Agency ESG Bond Issuer
Most Impressive Local Government ESG Bond Issuer
Most Impressive SSA MTN Issuer
SSA FUNDING OFFICIAL AWARDS
These Awards are for individuals
Most Impressive Sovereign Funding Official
Most Impressive Supranational Funding Official
Most Impressive Agency Funding Official
Rising Star SSA Funding Official (This Award is for someone with less than 10 years’ capital markets experience)
SSA INVESTMENT BANK AWARDS
Most Impressive Bank for SSA Bonds
Coming Force in SSA Bonds (for the bank which has most impressed you by improving its market presence to emerge as a strong player)
Most Impressive Bank for SSA ESG Capital Markets
Most Impressive Bank in Using New Technology for SSA Primary Bond Markets
Most Impressive SSA Coverage Team
Most Impressive Syndicate Team for SSA Bonds
Most Impressive SSA House in Euros
Most Impressive SSA House in Dollars
Most Impressive SSA House in Sterling
Most Impressive SSA House in Non-Core Currencies
Most Impressive SSA House for the Canadian Market (This Award is for Canadian dollar SSA issuance, as well as serving Canadian issuers in all currencies)
Most Impressive SSA House for the Japanese Market (This Award is for yen SSA issuance, as well as serving Japanese issuers in all currencies)
Most Impressive MTN Dealer for SSAs
SSA BOND BANKER AWARDS
These Awards are for individuals
Most Impressive SSA Syndicate Banker
Most Impressive SSA Origination Banker
Rising Star SSA Banker (This Award is for someone with less than 10 years’ capital markets experience)
Most Impressive ESG Investment Banker
OTHER MARKET PARTICIPANTS
Best Technology Platform for the SSA Primary Bond Market
Most Influential Investor in SSA Bonds
(for a firm not an individual)
Best Rating Agency for SSA Bonds
Best Law Firm for SSA Bonds
Best Second Party Opinion Provider for SSA ESG Bonds
FINANCIAL INSTITUTION BOND AWARDS
FIG BORROWER AWARDS
Most Impressive Financial Institution Borrower
Most Innovative Financial Institution Borrower (This Award is for using diverse or new funding products and techniques, structures, call schedules, investor relations work, ESG activities, etc)
Most Impressive Financial Institution Issuer of Capital
Most Impressive Financial Institution Issuer of Senior Unsecured Debt
Most Impressive Debut/Returning Financial Institution Unsecured Issuer (This Award is for a first time issuer or one that has not issued a public unsecured bond for at least five years)
Most Impressive FIG Issuer at Using New Bond Market Technology
Most Impressive Financial Institution Issuer at Using Liability Management
Most Impressive Financial Institution ESG Bond Issuer
Most Impressive Financial Institution MTN Issuer
FIG FUNDING OFFICIAL AWARDS
These Awards are for individuals
Most Impressive Financial Institution Funding Official
Rising Star Financial Institution Funding Official (This Award is for someone with less than 10 years’ capital markets experience)
FIG BANK AWARDS
These Awards are for investment banks as arrangers and bookrunners of FIG bonds, not for banks as issuers of their own bonds
Most Impressive Bank for Financial Institution Bonds
Coming Force in Financial Institution Bonds (for the bank which has most impressed you by improving its market presence to emerge as a strong player)
Most Impressive Syndicate Team for Financial Institution Bonds
Most Impressive Bank for Financial Institution Capital and Regulatory Advice (for the bank that has most impressed in bookrunning capital issues and advising clients)
Most Impressive Bank for Senior Unsecured Financial Institution Bonds
Most Impressive Bank for Insurance Debt
Most Impressive Investment Bank for Financial Institution ESG Capital Markets
Most Impressive Bank for Liability Management for Financial Institutions
Most Impressive FIG House in Euros
Most Impressive FIG House in Dollars
Most Impressive FIG House in Sterling
Most Impressive FIG House in Non-Core Currencies
Most Impressive MTN Dealer for Financial Institutions
Most Impressive Bank in Using New Technology for FIG Primary Bond Markets
FIG BOND BANKER AWARDS
These Awards are for individuals
Most Impressive FIG Syndicate Banker
Rising Star FIG Bond Banker (This Award is for someone with less than 10 years’ capital markets experience)
Most Impressive ESG Investment Banker
OTHER MARKET PARTICIPANTS
Most Influential Investor in Financial Institution Bonds (for a firm not an individual)
Best Technology Platform for the FIG Primary Bond Market
Best Rating Agency for Financial Institution Bonds
Best Law Firm for Financial Institution Bonds
Best Second Party Opinion Provider for FIG ESG Bonds
Best Secondary Trading House for FIG Bonds
CORPORATE BOND AWARDS
CORPORATE BORROWER AWARDS
Most Impressive Corporate Borrower
Most Innovative Corporate Borrower
Most Impressive Non-European Corporate Borrower in European Currencies
Most Impressive Corporate Yankee Bond Issuer
Most Impressive Corporate Borrower in Sterling
Most Impressive Corporate Borrower in Swiss Francs
Most Impressive Corporate Funding Team
Most Impressive Corporate Hybrid Capital Issuer
Most Impressive Corporate Issuer at Using New Bond Market Technology
Best Corporate Issuer at Using Liability Management
Most Impressive Debut Corporate Bond Issuer (This Award is for a company issuing its first ever public bond, not just for entering a new currency)
Most Impressive Corporate Green, Social or Sustainable Bond Issuer (This Award is for use of proceeds bonds)
Most Impressive Sustainability-Linked Bond Issuer (This Award is for bonds with financial variation due to the issuer’s ESG performance)
Most Impressive Corporate MTN Issuer
CORPORATE FUNDING OFFICIAL AWARDS
Most Impressive Corporate Funding Official
CORPORATE BOND INVESTMENT BANK AWARDS
Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Bonds
Coming Force in Corporate Bonds (for the bank which has most impressed you by improving its market presence to emerge as a strong player)
Most Impressive Bank in Using New Technology for Corporate Primary Bond Markets
Most Impressive Corporate Bond House in Euros
Most Impressive Corporate Bond House in Dollars
Most Impressive Corporate Bond House in Sterling
Most Impressive Syndicate Team for Corporate Bonds
Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Hybrid Capital
Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Capital Structure Advice
Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Ratings Advice
Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Liability Management
Most Impressive Investment Bank for Corporate ESG Capital Markets and Advice
Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Swaps and Other Derivatives
Most Impressive Corporate MTN Dealer
CORPORATE BOND BANKER AWARDS
Most Impressive Corporate Bond Syndicate Banker
Most Impressive Corporate Bond Origination Banker
Most Impressive ESG Investment Banker
OTHER CORPORATE BOND AWARDS
Most Influential Investor in Senior Corporate Bonds (for a firm not an individual)
Most Influential Investor in Hybrid Corporate Bonds (for a firm not an individual)
Best Debt Advisory Firm for Companies
Best Second Party Opinion Provider for Corporate ESG Bonds
Best Rating Agency for Corporate Bonds
Best Law Firm for Corporate Bonds
Best Technology Platform for the Corporate Primary Bond Market
EMERGING MARKET BOND AWARDS
EM BORROWER AWARDS
Overall Most Impressive Emerging Markets Issuer
Most Impressive Issuer in Central and Eastern Europe
Most Impressive Issuer in the Middle East and Africa
Most Impressive Issuer in Latin America
Most Impressive ESG Bond Issuer in CEEMEA
Most Impressive ESG Bond Issuer in Latin America
Most Impressive Emerging Market Issuer at Using New Bond Market Technology
EM FUNDING OFFICIAL AWARDS
These Awards are for individuals
Most Impressive Funding Official in Central and Eastern Europe
Most Impressive Funding Official in the Middle East and Africa
Most Impressive Funding Official in Latin America
EM INVESTMENT BANK AWARDS
These Awards are for investment banks as arrangers and bookrunners of bonds, not for banks as issuers of their own bonds
Most Impressive Bank for Emerging Market Bonds
Most Impressive Bank for Central and Eastern European Bonds
Most Impressive Bank for Middle Eastern and African Bonds
Most Impressive Bank for Latin American Bonds
Most Impressive Local Bank for Middle Eastern Bonds
Most Impressive Local Bank for Latin American Bonds
Most Impressive Bank for ESG Capital Markets in CEEMEA
Most Impressive Bank for ESG Capital Markets in Latin America
Most Impressive Bank in Using New Technology for EM Primary Bond Markets
EM BOND BANKER AWARDS
These Awards are for individuals
Most Impressive CEEMEA Bond Syndicate Banker
Most Impressive CEEMEA Bond Origination Banker
Most Impressive Latin American Bond Syndicate Banker
Most Impressive Latin American Bond Origination Banker
Rising Star Emerging Markets Bond Banker
(This Award is for someone with less than 10 years’ capital markets experience)
Most Impressive ESG Investment Banker
OTHER MARKET PARTICIPANTS
Most Influential Investor in Emerging Market Bonds
(for a firm not an individual)
Best Technology Platform for the Emerging Market Primary Bond Market
Best Secondary Market Trading Platform for Emerging Market Bonds
Best Rating Agency for Emerging Market Bonds
Best Law Firm for Emerging Market Bonds
Best Second Party Opinion Provider for Emerging Market ESG Bonds
Rules of the poll
Each institution is allowed only one vote in each category. Please try to coordinate with your colleagues to ensure that only one person from your firm votes in each category.
However, if this is not possible, do not worry — GlobalCapital will weed out or reconcile any excess votes.
Your vote must be your honest opinion. Tactical voting is not allowed.
We will keep your vote confidential. We ask that you do the same: you may not reveal how you plan to vote or have voted with anyone outside your organisation.
Offering to vote for someone as part of an exchange of favours is forbidden.
You may ask market contacts to vote for you, but you may not check that they have actually voted or fill in the poll for them.
Attempts to cheat are always detected and can be embarrassing.
You may not vote for your own institution, a subsidiary or an affiliate.