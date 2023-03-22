GlobalCapital Bond Awards 2023: the poll is open

GlobalCapital today launches the poll to decide its Bond Awards 2023. We invite you to vote for the borrowers, banks, investors, law firms and rating agencies that have most impressed you for their acumen, dedication and innovation.

Key information

Awarded every year since 2008 — in bullish market conditions and, as at present, times of market stress — the GlobalCapital Bond Awards are the only Awards dedicated to the international bond markets which are determined by a poll of market participants. This means they reflect the opinion of the market on which participants have contributed most to sustaining and advancing it.

We believe this is a valuable process of self-reflection and encourage you to share your market knowledge and expertise by voting in our poll.

The Awards are for performance in the year April 1 2022 to March 31 2023.

The online poll is planned to be open until April 6 at this address. The winners will be announced at our gala Awards Dinner in London on Wednesday June 21. As last year, this coincides with the Global Borrowers’ and Bond Investors’ Forum.

A full list of the Awards categories is below, and below that the Rules of the Poll.

How the poll works

The principle of the poll is that borrowers vote for the best banks and bankers, and banks vote for the best borrowers and funding officials. Other market participants can vote for both. No firm can vote for itself.

They have four sections, for Supranational, Sovereign and Agency bonds, Financial Institution bonds, Corporate bonds and Emerging Market bonds.

In the Emerging Market Awards, banks as well as borrowers are invited to vote for the best banks, though they cannot vote for themselves.

In each section, as well as the borrower and bank Awards, there are Awards for the best investors, rating agency, law firm, technology platform and second opinion provider.

In each Award category, one vote is allowed per institution, so we invite you to co-ordinate with colleagues to avoid duplicate voting. If you don’t know whether someone else from your firm is voting, please get in touch with GlobalCapital and we will try and help you co-ordinate. If in doubt, please go ahead and vote — we can deal with any overlap later.

We will keep your votes entirely confidential and ask that you do the same. There should not be any discussion of how you plan to vote, or have voted, with anyone outside your firm. You are welcome to ask market contacts to vote for you, but you are not allowed to check that they have done so or offer any inducements.

If it seems like there are a lot of categories, please remember that this is a $4tr market and only a minority of categories will be relevant to you as a voter.

We hope you enjoy the Awards and thank you in advance for your support of them and for voting.

For any questions about the Awards please contact:

Awards research: Sophie Astles sophie.astles@delinian.com

Toby Fildes, managing editor, GlobalCapital, toby.fildes@globalcapital.com

SSA Awards: Addison Gong, SSA editor addison.gong@globalcapital.com, Georgie Lee, SSA reporter georgie.lee@globalcapital.com

FIG Awards: Atanas Dinov, FIG editor atanas.dinov@globalcapital.com,Frank Jackman, FIG deputy editor frank.jackman@globalcapital.com

Corporate Awards: Jon Hay, corporate bonds jon.hay@globalcapital.com

Emerging Market Awards: George Collard, Ceemea bonds george.collard@globalcapital.com,Oliver West, Latin American bonds oliver.west@globalcapital.com

GlobalCapital Bond Awards 2023

SUPRANATIONAL, SOVEREIGN AND AGENCY BOND AWARDS

SSA BORROWER AWARDS

Overall Most Impressive SSA Funding Team

Most Innovative SSA Issuer

Most Impressive SSA Issuer across Multiple Markets

Most Impressive SSA Issuer at Using New Bond Market Technology

Most Impressive SSA Issuer in Dollars

Most Impressive SSA Issuer in Euros

Most Impressive Sovereign Funding Team

Most Impressive Supranational Funding Team

Best Agency Funding Team with an Annual Borrowing Requirement of Over €30bn

Best Agency Funding Team with an Annual Borrowing Requirement of Under €30bn

Most Impressive State, Regional or Municipal Funding Team

Most Impressive Supranational ESG Bond Issuer

Most Impressive Government ESG Bond Issuer

Most Impressive Agency ESG Bond Issuer

Most Impressive Local Government ESG Bond Issuer

Most Impressive SSA MTN Issuer

SSA FUNDING OFFICIAL AWARDS

These Awards are for individuals

Most Impressive Sovereign Funding Official

Most Impressive Supranational Funding Official

Most Impressive Agency Funding Official

Rising Star SSA Funding Official (This Award is for someone with less than 10 years’ capital markets experience)

SSA INVESTMENT BANK AWARDS

Most Impressive Bank for SSA Bonds

Coming Force in SSA Bonds (for the bank which has most impressed you by improving its market presence to emerge as a strong player)

Most Impressive Bank for SSA ESG Capital Markets

Most Impressive Bank in Using New Technology for SSA Primary Bond Markets

Most Impressive SSA Coverage Team

Most Impressive Syndicate Team for SSA Bonds

Most Impressive SSA House in Euros

Most Impressive SSA House in Dollars

Most Impressive SSA House in Sterling

Most Impressive SSA House in Non-Core Currencies

Most Impressive SSA House for the Canadian Market (This Award is for Canadian dollar SSA issuance, as well as serving Canadian issuers in all currencies)

Most Impressive SSA House for the Japanese Market (This Award is for yen SSA issuance, as well as serving Japanese issuers in all currencies)

Most Impressive MTN Dealer for SSAs

SSA BOND BANKER AWARDS

These Awards are for individuals

Most Impressive SSA Syndicate Banker

Most Impressive SSA Origination Banker

Rising Star SSA Banker (This Award is for someone with less than 10 years’ capital markets experience)

Most Impressive ESG Investment Banker

OTHER MARKET PARTICIPANTS

Best Technology Platform for the SSA Primary Bond Market

Most Influential Investor in SSA Bonds

(for a firm not an individual)

Best Rating Agency for SSA Bonds

Best Law Firm for SSA Bonds

Best Second Party Opinion Provider for SSA ESG Bonds

FINANCIAL INSTITUTION BOND AWARDS

FIG BORROWER AWARDS

Most Impressive Financial Institution Borrower

Most Innovative Financial Institution Borrower (This Award is for using diverse or new funding products and techniques, structures, call schedules, investor relations work, ESG activities, etc)

Most Impressive Financial Institution Issuer of Capital

Most Impressive Financial Institution Issuer of Senior Unsecured Debt

Most Impressive Debut/Returning Financial Institution Unsecured Issuer (This Award is for a first time issuer or one that has not issued a public unsecured bond for at least five years)

Most Impressive FIG Issuer at Using New Bond Market Technology

Most Impressive Financial Institution Issuer at Using Liability Management

Most Impressive Financial Institution ESG Bond Issuer

Most Impressive Financial Institution MTN Issuer

FIG FUNDING OFFICIAL AWARDS

These Awards are for individuals

Most Impressive Financial Institution Funding Official

Rising Star Financial Institution Funding Official (This Award is for someone with less than 10 years’ capital markets experience)

FIG BANK AWARDS

These Awards are for investment banks as arrangers and bookrunners of FIG bonds, not for banks as issuers of their own bonds

Most Impressive Bank for Financial Institution Bonds

Coming Force in Financial Institution Bonds (for the bank which has most impressed you by improving its market presence to emerge as a strong player)

Most Impressive Syndicate Team for Financial Institution Bonds

Most Impressive Bank for Financial Institution Capital and Regulatory Advice (for the bank that has most impressed in bookrunning capital issues and advising clients)

Most Impressive Bank for Senior Unsecured Financial Institution Bonds

Most Impressive Bank for Insurance Debt

Most Impressive Investment Bank for Financial Institution ESG Capital Markets

Most Impressive Bank for Liability Management for Financial Institutions

Most Impressive FIG House in Euros

Most Impressive FIG House in Dollars

Most Impressive FIG House in Sterling

Most Impressive FIG House in Non-Core Currencies

Most Impressive MTN Dealer for Financial Institutions

Most Impressive Bank in Using New Technology for FIG Primary Bond Markets

FIG BOND BANKER AWARDS

These Awards are for individuals

Most Impressive FIG Syndicate Banker

Rising Star FIG Bond Banker (This Award is for someone with less than 10 years’ capital markets experience)

Most Impressive ESG Investment Banker

OTHER MARKET PARTICIPANTS

Most Influential Investor in Financial Institution Bonds (for a firm not an individual)

Best Technology Platform for the FIG Primary Bond Market

Best Rating Agency for Financial Institution Bonds

Best Law Firm for Financial Institution Bonds

Best Second Party Opinion Provider for FIG ESG Bonds

Best Secondary Trading House for FIG Bonds

CORPORATE BOND AWARDS

CORPORATE BORROWER AWARDS

Most Impressive Corporate Borrower

Most Innovative Corporate Borrower

Most Impressive Non-European Corporate Borrower in European Currencies

Most Impressive Corporate Yankee Bond Issuer

Most Impressive Corporate Borrower in Sterling

Most Impressive Corporate Borrower in Swiss Francs

Most Impressive Corporate Funding Team

Most Impressive Corporate Hybrid Capital Issuer

Most Impressive Corporate Issuer at Using New Bond Market Technology

Best Corporate Issuer at Using Liability Management

Most Impressive Debut Corporate Bond Issuer (This Award is for a company issuing its first ever public bond, not just for entering a new currency)

Most Impressive Corporate Green, Social or Sustainable Bond Issuer (This Award is for use of proceeds bonds)

Most Impressive Sustainability-Linked Bond Issuer (This Award is for bonds with financial variation due to the issuer’s ESG performance)

Most Impressive Corporate MTN Issuer

CORPORATE FUNDING OFFICIAL AWARDS

Most Impressive Corporate Funding Official

CORPORATE BOND INVESTMENT BANK AWARDS

Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Bonds

Coming Force in Corporate Bonds (for the bank which has most impressed you by improving its market presence to emerge as a strong player)

Most Impressive Bank in Using New Technology for Corporate Primary Bond Markets

Most Impressive Corporate Bond House in Euros

Most Impressive Corporate Bond House in Dollars

Most Impressive Corporate Bond House in Sterling

Most Impressive Syndicate Team for Corporate Bonds

Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Hybrid Capital

Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Capital Structure Advice

Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Ratings Advice

Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Liability Management

Most Impressive Investment Bank for Corporate ESG Capital Markets and Advice

Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Swaps and Other Derivatives

Most Impressive Corporate MTN Dealer

CORPORATE BOND BANKER AWARDS

Most Impressive Corporate Bond Syndicate Banker

Most Impressive Corporate Bond Origination Banker

Most Impressive ESG Investment Banker

OTHER CORPORATE BOND AWARDS

Most Influential Investor in Senior Corporate Bonds (for a firm not an individual)

Most Influential Investor in Hybrid Corporate Bonds (for a firm not an individual)

Best Debt Advisory Firm for Companies

Best Second Party Opinion Provider for Corporate ESG Bonds

Best Rating Agency for Corporate Bonds

Best Law Firm for Corporate Bonds

Best Technology Platform for the Corporate Primary Bond Market

EMERGING MARKET BOND AWARDS

EM BORROWER AWARDS

Overall Most Impressive Emerging Markets Issuer

Most Impressive Issuer in Central and Eastern Europe

Most Impressive Issuer in the Middle East and Africa

Most Impressive Issuer in Latin America

Most Impressive ESG Bond Issuer in CEEMEA

Most Impressive ESG Bond Issuer in Latin America

Most Impressive Emerging Market Issuer at Using New Bond Market Technology

EM FUNDING OFFICIAL AWARDS

These Awards are for individuals

Most Impressive Funding Official in Central and Eastern Europe

Most Impressive Funding Official in the Middle East and Africa

Most Impressive Funding Official in Latin America

EM INVESTMENT BANK AWARDS

These Awards are for investment banks as arrangers and bookrunners of bonds, not for banks as issuers of their own bonds

Most Impressive Bank for Emerging Market Bonds

Most Impressive Bank for Central and Eastern European Bonds

Most Impressive Bank for Middle Eastern and African Bonds

Most Impressive Bank for Latin American Bonds

Most Impressive Local Bank for Middle Eastern Bonds

Most Impressive Local Bank for Latin American Bonds

Most Impressive Bank for ESG Capital Markets in CEEMEA

Most Impressive Bank for ESG Capital Markets in Latin America

Most Impressive Bank in Using New Technology for EM Primary Bond Markets

EM BOND BANKER AWARDS

These Awards are for individuals

Most Impressive CEEMEA Bond Syndicate Banker

Most Impressive CEEMEA Bond Origination Banker

Most Impressive Latin American Bond Syndicate Banker

Most Impressive Latin American Bond Origination Banker

Rising Star Emerging Markets Bond Banker

(This Award is for someone with less than 10 years’ capital markets experience)

Most Impressive ESG Investment Banker

OTHER MARKET PARTICIPANTS

Most Influential Investor in Emerging Market Bonds

(for a firm not an individual)

Best Technology Platform for the Emerging Market Primary Bond Market

Best Secondary Market Trading Platform for Emerging Market Bonds

Best Rating Agency for Emerging Market Bonds

Best Law Firm for Emerging Market Bonds

Best Second Party Opinion Provider for Emerging Market ESG Bonds

Rules of the poll

Each institution is allowed only one vote in each category. Please try to coordinate with your colleagues to ensure that only one person from your firm votes in each category.

However, if this is not possible, do not worry — GlobalCapital will weed out or reconcile any excess votes.

Your vote must be your honest opinion. Tactical voting is not allowed.

We will keep your vote confidential. We ask that you do the same: you may not reveal how you plan to vote or have voted with anyone outside your organisation.

Offering to vote for someone as part of an exchange of favours is forbidden.

You may ask market contacts to vote for you, but you may not check that they have actually voted or fill in the poll for them.

Attempts to cheat are always detected and can be embarrassing.

You may not vote for your own institution, a subsidiary or an affiliate.