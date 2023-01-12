Issue 1788
Top Stories
After little issuance in 2022, real estate bond issuers have work to do in the bond market
Stress will force managers to evaluate workout strategies including debt-to-equity swaps
Technical complexity means other options preferred for dealing with NPLs
Leader
Last year proved those issuers who came early were rewarded. There is no reason to deviate from that strategy
Though the macroeconomic picture makes grim viewing for many businesses, conditions could prove ideal for alternative strategies in private debt
Public Sector
Financial Institutions and Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets