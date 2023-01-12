Issue 1788

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2023 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

SSA
Bond issuers feed on FOMO amid rapid record destruction
Big Foot covered in snow
Leader
Public Sector
Sub-sovereigns

Lugano launches inaugural digital public sector Swissie

Lugano_(530008055).jpg
Georgie Lee, January 12, 2023
SSA
UPDATE: EFSF kicks off big week for SSAs with dual-trancher
Addison Gong, January 09, 2023
Supras and agencies
Euro agencies snap up $3bn in dollar mart
Georgie Lee, January 11, 2023
Supras and agencies
World Bank and EDC ride strong euro momentum
Addison Gong, January 11, 2023
Supras and agencies
SGP starts French agency funding with 20 year print
Addison Gong, January 12, 2023
Financial Institutions and Covered Bonds
Senior Debt

Two year FRNs return as staple of bank funding

TD Canada Trust logo atop of a location, on a sunny afternoon near Toronto.
Atanas Dinov, January 12, 2023
Regulatory Capital
SocGen underlines ‘volume of demand’ for AT1 debt
Atanas Dinov, January 11, 2023
Regulatory Capital
Busy unsecured sterling FIG issuance tops £5bn
Atanas Dinov, January 11, 2023
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Rabo, Baca and PBB get vastly differing covered bond results
Bill Thornhill, January 12, 2023
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
BBVA enjoys ‘landmark return’ to Cédulas market
Bill Thornhill, January 11, 2023
Securitization
RMBS

Yorkshire Building Society ‘stormer’ to kickstart ABS

GC1788 Deal cartoon.jpg
Tom Lemmon, January 11, 2023
ABS
ABS kicks off with tighter spreads, size increases
Ayse Kelce, January 10, 2023
GC View
No excuse for falling into familiar traps in EU ABS this year
Tom Lemmon, January 10, 2023
RMBS
'Confidence boosting' Brass 11 set for pricing
George Smith, January 10, 2023
ABS
US ABS recovery still in early stages
Ayse Kelce, January 12, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

ASF prints inside own curve

checkpoint on a toll road
Mike Turner, January 12, 2023
Corporate Bonds
IG corporates dash to market before CPI print
Mike Turner, January 11, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Elia zaps through fair value with green debut
Mike Turner, January 11, 2023
Corporate Bonds
French car finance trio go head-to-head
Mike Turner, January 10, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Regal grabs crown as corporates front-load
David Rothnie, January 12, 2023
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
LevFin

Goldman raises $15.2bn for eighth mezzanine fund

Goldman Sachs office from Alamy 12 Jan
Kenny Wastell, January 12, 2023
LevFin
Muzinich closes second European private debt fund at €800m
Kenny Wastell, January 11, 2023
LevFin
AIMCo and PSP join forces for private credit origination
Kenny Wastell, January 10, 2023
LevFin People and Markets
Quilvest hires two senior fundraising executives
Kenny Wastell, January 11, 2023
Syndicated Loans
Thin pipeline for loan market as bonds bounce back
Marta Imarisio, January 12, 2023
Emerging Markets
EM LatAm

LatAm high yield still tough despite Liberty’s Costa Rican debut

Arenal Volcano in Alajuela province in Costa Rica, Central America on March, 2019. Photo by Christophe Geyres/ABACAPRESS.COM /ABACAPRESS.COM
Oliver West, January 12, 2023
CEE Bonds
Turkey sets record with $2.75bn single tranche
George Collard, January 12, 2023
Emerging Markets
Saudi smashes CEEMEA bond record
Francesca Young, January 11, 2023
Emerging Markets
Philippines prices ‘astonishing’ blockbuster
Rashmi Kumar, January 12, 2023
EM LatAm
Ecopetrol pounces on EM momentum to raise $2bn
Oliver West, January 11, 2023
Equity
ABBs-Block Trades

UniCredit cashes in on Saipem rally with private club sale

Saipem 7000, the giant floating crane, near Stavanger, Norway
Aidan Gregory, January 12, 2023
ABBs-Block Trades
Benign CPI to trigger wave of blocks
Aidan Gregory, January 12, 2023
Equity People and Markets
UniCredit equity syndicate head leaves after 14 years
Aidan Gregory, January 12, 2023
Equity-Linked
Spie reopens convertible market with €400m sustainability-linked bond
Aidan Gregory, January 10, 2023
Follow-ons and Rights issues
Real estate share sale wave continues with Care Property Invest rights offer
Aidan Gregory, January 11, 2023
People and Markets
People and Markets

Departing UniCredit syndicate head Matthias Glueckert emphasises the human factor

MG pic.jpg
John Crabb, January 12, 2023
FIG People and Markets
Nomura looks to make cuts to FIG DCM and debt syndicate
Atanas Dinov, January 12, 2023
FIG People and Markets
ANZ shakes up treasury team
Frank Jackman, January 10, 2023
People News
Rees to join UBS
Francesca Young, January 09, 2023
ABS
Moody’s appoints new head of US consumer securitization
Ayse Kelce, January 09, 2023
Southpaw
Southpaw

First Boston spin-off hangs on Klein boutique deal

Klein, Michael (Credit Suisse) from co website 27Oct22 575x375.jpg
David Rothnie, January 12, 2023