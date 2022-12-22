All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Issue 1786

Top Stories
Emerging Markets
Ghana restructuring highlights troubles in MDB guarantees
Ken Ofori-Atta, Ghana's finance minister, and IMF Mission Chief Stephane Roudet
Leader
Public Sector
SSA

JPM beats BNPP for top EU SSA spot; CrédAg dominates ESG space

Georgie Lee, December 22, 2022
Supras and agencies
ECB will end Covid collateral haircut holiday in June
Georgie Lee, December 21, 2022
Sovereigns
EU unifies funding programmes and reveals €80bn target
Georgie Lee, December 20, 2022
Sub-sovereigns
KfW targets lower funding as SSAs brace for ECB absence next year
Georgie Lee, December 19, 2022
Sovereigns
Norway to focus on the long end in 2023
Frank Jackman, December 19, 2022
Financial Institutions and Covered Bonds
FIG

Parents help French banks to top of FIG league tables

The podium
Atanas Dinov, December 21, 2022
Senior Debt
Senior FIG debt stays appealing in fragile post-ECB market
Atanas Dinov, December 19, 2022
FIG
Bank of Japan disrupts yen issuance window with historic policy change
Atanas Dinov, December 20, 2022
Covered Bond Analysis
Spain and Italy to ramp up covered borrowing in 2023
Frank Jackman, December 22, 2022
Covered Bond Analysis
Dutch covered bond net issuance to rise as TLTRO ends
Frank Jackman, December 21, 2022
Securitization
CLOs-CDOs

Canyon to launch its first European CLO in 2023

USA, Arizona, Grand Canyon National Park (South Rim), Mather Point
Tom Lemmon, December 22, 2022
RMBS
Pressure intensifies on legacy UK NC RMBS
Tom Lemmon, December 19, 2022
Securitization
2022 European Securitization Quiz of the Year
Tom Lemmon, December 20, 2022
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Curve flattening may have come too soon in European corp IG

Covid_vaccine_575px_Adobe_26June20
Mike Turner, December 20, 2022
Corporate Bonds
January boom expected for US corporate bonds
David Rothnie, December 22, 2022
Syndicated Loans
Keolis prices first Schuldschein tightly to complete refinancing plan
Marta Imarisio, December 20, 2022
Corporate Bonds
Credit spreads cool after central bank sell-off
Mike Turner, December 19, 2022
Corporate Bonds
Renault revs up ¥210bn from first Japan retail drive
Atanas Dinov, December 22, 2022
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
LevFin

Apera starts investing from third private debt fund

Cavendish Square from Alamy 21 Dec
Kenny Wastell, December 21, 2022
Middle East Loans
Middle East lending may run out of steam
George Collard, December 22, 2022
LevFin
Hippocrates pockets €900m of debt in healthcare-friendly market
Kenny Wastell, December 19, 2022
LevFin
Ares promotes four ahead of private debt fundraise
Kenny Wastell, December 22, 2022
LevFin
Tages expands private debt team ahead of fund launch
Kenny Wastell, December 20, 2022
Emerging Markets
GC View

Ghana restructuring is a huge test for MDB bond guarantees

World_Bank_adobe1Jul21_575
Oliver West, December 20, 2022
CEE Bonds
Deal with EU lowers Hungary’s 2023 financing requirement
George Collard, December 21, 2022
Emerging Market Loans
Bigger players grab more of CEEMEA lending in tough times
George Collard, December 20, 2022
LatAm Bonds
Mexico’s Mega tender falls short as bonds rally
Oliver West, December 19, 2022
Equity
Equity-Linked

Convertible issuance to pick up after 'one of the worst years' in memory

A British police officer holding a axon taser X2 conducted electrical weapon or stun gun. The taser is routinely issued to police forces across the uk
Aidan Gregory, December 22, 2022
ABBs-Block Trades
XXL raises Nkr500m to repay debt after poor earnings
Aidan Gregory, December 22, 2022
Equity IPOs
Middle Eastern banks dominate IPO league table as EMEA volume falls 65%
Aidan Gregory, December 21, 2022
Equity People and Markets
Citi picks new Iberia ECM head as Esguevillas exits
Aidan Gregory, December 20, 2022
Equity People and Markets
Credit Suisse's EMEA equity-linked head departs
Aidan Gregory, December 20, 2022
People and Markets
People and Markets

DCM tech tie-up advances quest for interoperability

connectivity.jpeg
John Crabb, December 16, 2022
GC View
UK’s U-turn back to deregulation will end in tears
John Crabb, December 20, 2022
Southpaw
Southpaw

Citi, BofA-backed Amgen raises hopes of 2023 M&A bonanza

Chemistry lab from Amgen media gallery 22Dec22 575x375.jpg
David Rothnie, December 22, 2022