Bank of America smashes hybrid record with 4.3% coupon

Dollars_Franklin_eyes_cash_Adobe_230x150
By David Rothnie
23 Jan 2020

Records tumbled in the US bond market this week, as Bank of America and Toronto Dominion set new pricing records.

BofAgrabbed the record for the lowest-ever coupon for a fixed-to-float preferred trade on Tuesday, when it priced $1.1bn of perpetual non-call five year $1,000 preferreds at 4.3%. The previous record had been set at 4.5% by BNY Mellon in 2013.

The trade means that US banks ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.