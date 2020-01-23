Bank of America smashes hybrid record with 4.3% coupon

Records tumbled in the US bond market this week, as Bank of America and Toronto Dominion set new pricing records.

BofAgrabbed the record for the lowest-ever coupon for a fixed-to-float preferred trade on Tuesday, when it priced $1.1bn of perpetual non-call five year $1,000 preferreds at 4.3%. The previous record had been set at 4.5% by BNY Mellon in 2013.

The trade means that US banks ...