France taps GrOAT in surprise syndication; KommuneKredit to follow

KommuneKredit has mandated Crédit Agricole, JP Morgan and SEB to run the books for a 10 year Reg S green bond. The Danish agency went on the road last week to promote its second ever green bond. The deal will be the third SSA green bond of the week,
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.