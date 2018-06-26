Watermark
France taps GrOAT in surprise syndication; KommuneKredit to follow

France sold its first syndicated tap on Tuesday, adding €4bn to its GrOAT line. The sovereign will be followed in the green market by a Danish agency's sophomore offering.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 26 Jun 2018


KommuneKredit has mandated Crédit AgricoleJP Morgan and SEB to run the books for a 10 year Reg S green bond. The Danish agency went on the road last week to promote its second ever green bond. The deal will be the third SSA green bond of the week, ...

