Investors hedge oil as Iran deal hangs in balance

Chicago Mercantile Exchange on Monday said it has seen record amounts of open interest for crude oil futures contracts last Friday, as investors hedged geopolitical risks including the potential end of the Iran nuclear deal. Open interest for WTI light sweet crude oil futures reached 2,695,178 contracts on ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.