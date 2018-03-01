OeKB hits five years as SEK lines up

The Swedish agency picked Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BNP Paribas and HSBC to run the books for the March 2023 global bond. Initial price thoughts were set at mid-swaps plus 20bp area.The deal will follow OeKB’s Tuesday syndication, which raised $1.5bn. ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.