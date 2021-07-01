OeKB
See the progress Europe's supranationals and agencies have made in their funding programmes as we start the third quarter.
Österreichische Kontrollbank (OeKB) will be ready to issue floating rate notes linked to the recommended new risk free rates in sterling and dollars in the third quarter of 2021.
Oesterreichische Kontrollbank (OeKB) debuted its sustainability framework in Norwegian kroner this week. With dollar swap spreads compressed, opportunities are opening for competitive funding in other, more niche markets.
This week's funding scorecard looks at the progress Europe's supranationals and agencies have made in their funding programmes in the middle of February.
Guarantor: Republic of Austria
This week's funding scorecard looks at the progress Europe's supranationals and agencies have made in their funding programmes as we approach the end of 2020, with most issuers also setting their funding targets for 2021.
This week's funding scorecard looks at the progress of Europe's supranationals and agencies in mid-November. Joining the scorecard this week is the European Union, which launched its Support to Mitigate Unemployment Risks in an Emergency (SURE) programme in October.
Österreichische Kontrollbank (ÖKB) kept up the strong momentum from European public sector borrowers in the dollar market on Thursday with a well received five year deal which priced through its own curve.
The EIB kicked off the post-Labor Day SSA dollar market on Wednesday with a five year deal, it's third of the year. Oesterreichische Kontrollbank (OeKB) is set to follow, having mandated for its second five year dollar deal of the year.
This week's funding scorecard looks at the progress of Europe's supranationals and agencies at the end of July.
This week's funding scorecard looks at the progress of Europe's supranationals and agencies in the middle of May.
This week's funding scorecard looks at the progress of Europe's supranationals and agencies in early April.