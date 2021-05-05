Swedish Export Credit Corporation
This week's scorecard looks at the progress Nordic agencies have made in their funding programmes in early May.
This week's scorecard looks at the progress Nordic agencies have made in their funding programmes in early March.
Swedish Export Credit Corporation on Thursday became sold the third three year dollar deal by a public sector borrower in as many days, showing ample demand for the short end of the dollar curve.
KfW and Swedish Export Credit Corporation (SEK) achieved strong results in sterling on Tuesday despite extremely volatile conditions in the currency as a result of uncertainty around the impact of Brexit and the rising cases of coronavirus in the UK, which has affected swap spreads and the cross-currency basis swap for non-UK borrowers.
This week's scorecard looks at the progress Nordic agencies have made in their 2020 funding programmes in mid-December, with some issuers also setting their targets for 2021.
This week's scorecard looks at the progress Nordic agencies have made in their 2020 funding programmes at the end of October.
Trading levels given are bid-side spreads versus mid-swaps and/or an underlying benchmark and bid-yields from the close of business on Monday, September 28. The source for secondary trading levels is ICE Data Services
This week's scorecard looks at the progress Nordic agencies have made in their 2020 funding programmes in mid-September.
Rating: Aa1/AA+
Two agencies were out with dollar mandates on Monday and more public sector borrowers could follow with deals this week as a rise in US Treasury yields boosts demand for SSA dollar bonds.
Trading levels given are bid-side spreads versus mid-swaps and/or an underlying benchmark and bid-yields from the close of business on Monday, July 27. The source for secondary trading levels is ICE Data Services.
This week's scorecard looks at the progress Nordic agencies have made in their 2020 funding programmes in late July.