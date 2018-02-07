QNB signs $3.5bn loan with 21 banks at lower pricing

At the beginning of January, nine banks underwrote the full target amount of $3bn. They are mandated lead arrangers on the facility: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, MUFG, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, Mizuho, United Overseas Bank, Intesa Sanpaolo and Standard Chartered.Mizuho and Bank of America ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.